Why People with Lifetime Disability May Lose Their Deferral in “Reserve+”

In such cases, Ukrainians are advised to first check the disability information in the state register and, if necessary, contact the CNAP.

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The Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada commented on numerous appeals from people with lifetime disabilities whose deferral either stopped appearing or was not automatically extended in the “Reserve+” application. The problem is preliminarily linked to the absence or incorrect display of disability data in state registers.

Why the deferral may not be extended

According to preliminary information, during the automatic verification of data in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (UISS), the system in some cases does not find information about the established disability.

Because of this, the automatic extension of the deferral does not occur.

At the same time, it is emphasized that such a situation does not necessarily mean the loss of the right to a deferral. The probable cause is the absence or incorrect display of data in state registers.

What is recommended to do

First of all, citizens are advised to contact the social protection authority at their place of residence and check whether information about the established disability is contained in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere.

If the information is missing, it is necessary to request its entry or update. After updating, the data should become available to state information systems that use the UISS.

If the deferral is urgently needed

If the deferral needs to be arranged urgently, it is recommended not to wait for the completion of the state registers’ update.

In such cases, documents for arranging the deferral can be submitted through CNAP or by other means provided by law.

At the same time, it is noted that this is a temporary solution, and the issue of updating data in the UISS still needs to be resolved.

What information they ask to report

If the problem does not disappear after these actions, citizens are asked to report it through comments or the public reception office.

For analysis of the situation, it is recommended to specify:

the date when the deferral disappeared;

the disability group (without specifying the diagnosis);

whether the deferral was arranged automatically or by application;

region of residence.

The situation is still being checked

The Verkhovna Rada noted that the provided information is based on numerous citizen appeals and a preliminary analysis of the operation of state information systems.

It is also reported that all circumstances of the situation are currently being clarified, and if necessary, appeals will be sent to the responsible authorities to eliminate the identified problem.

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