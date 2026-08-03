If you do not submit documents by August 10, the Ministry of Defense will cancel the status of a critically important enterprise

Defense enterprises must confirm compliance with established criteria to retain the right to employee reservation.

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Enterprises of the defense-industrial complex that received the status of critically important by the decision of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must submit documents to confirm it by August 10, 2026. A simplified procedure is provided for most enterprises, but those who received the status under the BRAVE1 grant criterion must undergo full reconfirmation.

The Ministry of Defense is reviewing previously adopted decisions

The Ministry of Defense is reviewing previously adopted decisions on defining defense-industrial complex enterprises as critically important and has clarified the procedure for confirming this status.

The review concerns decisions made before July 7, 2026, and is carried out in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated May 30, 2026, No. 692.

Additionally, the government instructed state bodies to review current decisions on defining enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critically important by September 1, 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated July 1, 2026, No. 862 clarified the procedure for such review, the validity periods of relevant decisions, and conditions for preserving employee reservation.

Documents must be submitted by August 10

Enterprises that received the critically important status by the Ministry of Defense decision must submit documents by August 10, 2026, according to the criterion under which the status was granted.

A simplified confirmation procedure is provided for most enterprises without resubmitting the full package of documents. At the same time, enterprises that received the status under the BRAVE1 grant criterion must undergo full reconfirmation.

What happens in case of timely or late submission of documents

If an enterprise submits documents within the established deadline, the decision defining it as critically important will remain valid until the date specified in the previous decision.

Reservation of conscripted employees will also be preserved for the period for which it was granted but not longer than the validity of the critically important enterprise status.

If an enterprise eligible for the simplified procedure does not submit documents by the deadline, its status will be canceled from September 1, 2026. At the same time, the reservation of conscripted employees will be annulled.

For enterprises that received the status under the BRAVE1 grant criterion, the decision to confirm or cancel the status will be made after reviewing the full package of documents.

Who can use the simplified procedure

The simplified procedure applies to enterprises defined as critically important according to certain criteria approved by the Ministry of Defense order dated October 28, 2025, No. 722.

This category includes:

performers and co-performers of state contracts where more than 50% of activities involve fulfilling defense orders;

residents of Defence City;

producers of explosives and ammunition who have the corresponding status, concluded a joint decision with the Ministry of Defense, and are included in the electronic register of participants in selection and performers of state contracts;

other enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, aircraft manufacturing, and space activities that were defined as important for the national economy based on at least three criteria and could reserve up to 50% of conscripted employees.

A separate category includes enterprises that received state support in the form of the BRAVE1 grant for the development of innovations and technologies for defense needs. They are subject to full reconfirmation.

Which documents need to be submitted

Performers and co-performers of state contracts

Must submit:

a letter with information on compliance with the criterion under which the enterprise was defined as critically important;

information on the final deadline for fulfilling the relevant contract;

a certificate of the average salary of employees for the previous month;

tax calculation of income amounts for the previous month.

Residents of Defence City

Must submit:

a letter indicating compliance with the criterion;

a certificate of the average salary of employees;

tax calculation of income amounts.

It is recommended to indicate the date and number of the order granting the status of Defence City resident in the letter.

Producers of explosives and ammunition

Must submit to the Ministry of Defense:

a letter regarding compliance with the criterion;

information on the validity period of the joint decision with the Ministry of Defense;

a certificate of the average salary of employees;

tax calculation of income amounts.

Enterprises that could reserve up to 50% of employees

Must submit:

a certificate of the average salary of employees for the previous month;

tax calculation of income amounts for the previous month.

Who must undergo full reconfirmation

Enterprises that received the BRAVE1 state grant must submit a full package of documents.

This includes:

a letter to the Ministry of Defense indicating the EDRPOU code, contact details, main types of activities, and number of conscripted employees;

a certified copy of the grant agreement with the Innovation Development Fund;

a document confirming receipt of grant funds.

Based on the review of documents, a decision will be made to confirm or cancel the status of a critically important enterprise.

How to submit documents

Documents can be submitted electronically to [email protected]. The email must be signed with a qualified electronic signature.

Documents are also accepted in paper form at the address: 03168, Kyiv, Povitryanykh Syl Avenue, 6.

Inquiries can be made by phone at (044) 230-74-99 on working days from 09:30 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 17:30.

What employee reservation depends on

After reviewing the documents, the Ministry of Defense working group makes a decision on the enterprise’s compliance with established criteria. This decision is the basis for further reservation of conscripted employees according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated January 27, 2023, No. 76.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the uninterrupted operation of defense-industrial complex enterprises directly affects the provision of the Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment.

At the same time, the ministry stresses that timely submission of documents is a mandatory condition for maintaining the status of a critically important enterprise and the reservation of its conscripted employees.

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