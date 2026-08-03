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Mom returned to work before the child turned one year old — will state assistance be withdrawn

23:30, 3 August 2026
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Will a mother lose assistance after returning to work: The Pension Fund has settled the common question.
Mom returned to work before the child turned one year old — will state assistance be withdrawn
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Early return of a mother to work after the birth of a child does not automatically mean losing the right to state assistance for child care until the child reaches one year of age. Current legislation clearly defines the cases when payments may be stopped, and the mother’s employment is not included in this list.

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Returning to work does not deprive the right to assistance

State assistance for child care until the child reaches one year old is one type of social support for families with children.

The procedure for granting and paying this assistance is defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1751. The document contains an exhaustive list of grounds on which payments may be terminated.

Cases in which assistance payments are stopped

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 1751, state assistance payments are stopped in the event of:

  • deprivation of parental rights;
  • refusal to raise the child;
  • temporary placement of the child in full state care;
  • termination of guardianship;
  • the recipient being held in places of detention by court decision;
  • cancellation of adoption;
  • death of the child or the recipient of assistance.

Does the mother’s employment affect payments

The Pension Fund emphasizes: a mother returning to work before the child turns one year old is not a reason to stop state assistance payments.

Thus, if a woman decides to return to work early, this alone does not deprive her of the right to receive child care assistance until the child reaches one year of age. The law provides other clearly defined grounds for terminating such payments, and employment is not among them.

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