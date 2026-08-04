Hospitals May Run Out of Money from the NHSU: Mandatory Condition Named by September 1

Primary healthcare facilities must meet new requirements for treating tuberculosis patients by September 1.

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By September 1, 2026, primary healthcare facilities must comply with new mandatory requirements for the management and treatment of tuberculosis patients. If these requirements are not met, the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) will suspend payments under the Medical Guarantees Program contract until the violations are resolved.

New requirements take effect from September 1

By September 1, 2026, primary healthcare facilities must fulfill additional requirements regarding the management and treatment of tuberculosis patients.

These requirements are stipulated by the procurement conditions and medical service specifications under the "Primary Healthcare" package, as well as the Procedure for Implementing the State Medical Service Guarantees Program in 2026, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 1808 dated December 31, 2025 (as amended). They are a mandatory condition of the medical service contract under the Medical Guarantees Program.

NHSU informed providers in advance

The National Health Service of Ukraine noted that it informed primary healthcare providers well in advance about the introduction of new requirements for the management and treatment of adults and children with tuberculosis.

The first official notification was sent to facilities seven months before the requirements took effect. Starting from January 2026, NHSU sent official letters informing about the new requirements, the procedure for their implementation, and contract amendments. From February 2026, the NHSU information system (SAP) opened the technical possibility to submit proposals for contract amendments.

Steps to be taken

The head of the facility must appoint a primary care physician responsible for the management and treatment of adults and children with tuberculosis.

The selected physician must undergo specialized training in counseling, managing, and treating tuberculosis patients or hold a valid phthisiatrician certificate.

One option to fulfill this requirement is to complete the free online course by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine titled "Management of Tuberculosis Patients at the Outpatient Stage for Primary Care Physicians."

After appointing the responsible physician and confirming their qualifications, the head of the facility or authorized person must submit a proposal for contract amendments through the NHSU information system (SAP) under the Medical Guarantees Program.

After reviewing the documents, if they meet the established requirements, NHSU will conclude an additional agreement to the contract with the provider.

Deadline for submitting documents

The technical possibility to submit proposals via SAP will be available until October 15, 2026, 18:00 Kyiv time.

However, to have the changes take effect from September 1, 2026, the proposal for contract amendments must be submitted no later than August 31, 2026, since changes take effect from the first day of the month following the month of submission.

Consequences of non-compliance

If there are any questions, consultations can be obtained by calling the NHSU contact center at 16-77 or the relevant interregional department of the service.

NHSU emphasized that in case of non-compliance with the new requirements, contractually stipulated response measures will be applied. In particular, payment under the medical service contract within the Medical Guarantees Program will be suspended until discrepancies are resolved and necessary contract amendments are made. After confirming compliance and signing the additional agreement, funding will be resumed.

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