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One mistake in documents can cost a pension: who will be checked under the new rules

20:41, 3 August 2026
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Special attention will be paid to the accuracy of personal data.
One mistake in documents can cost a pension: who will be checked under the new rules
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In Ukraine, the rules for verifying pension payments have been updated. The verification will be carried out automatically through state registers, and those most at risk of encountering problems are pensioners whose documents contain discrepancies.

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These changes are provided for by the order of the Ministry of Finance No. 347 dated June 30, 2026. At the same time, the procedure itself is not new — the state previously checked the legality of pension appointments, but now the data reconciliation will be automated.

During verification, the Ministry of Finance does not make decisions about stopping payments. It only forms a list of cases with possible discrepancies for the Pension Fund. The final decision regarding payments is made by the Pension Fund of Ukraine. The verification will take place without the participation of the pensioner — the person does not need to contact anyone or confirm their data if no additional questions arise.

State registers will verify:

  • surname, first name, and patronymic;
  • date of birth;
  • identification code;
  • passport data;
  • series and number of birth certificate;
  • information about name changes;
  • stay abroad;
  • fact of obtaining permanent residence in another country;
  • certain legal statuses;
  • the right to receive certain allowances and supplements.

Special attention will be paid to the accuracy of personal data. Even a minor discrepancy in the spelling of a surname or first name can cause an additional check. For example, if one document states "Nataliya" and another "Natalya," the system may perceive this as a mismatch.

Under the new rules, additional attention may be given to:

  • people who have changed their surname but these changes are not reflected in all registers;
  • pensioners with errors in their passport or identification code;
  • those who have been outside Ukraine for a long time;
  • recipients of certain supplements, including allowances for living in mountainous areas;
  • people who have discrepancies between data in different state databases.

At the same time, for most pensioners living in Ukraine with properly issued documents, the innovations should not affect the receipt of payments. If the Pension Fund detects a discrepancy and temporarily suspends payment, the pensioner needs to contact the institution and confirm their data.

To do this, one can:

  • contact the Pension Fund service center;
  • submit information through electronic services;
  • use the assistance of the CNAP (Center for Administrative Services).

After resolving the discrepancies, payments should be resumed. Accrued funds will not be canceled.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", until recently, Ukrainians who worked in countries without bilateral pension agreements with Ukraine often lost the opportunity to use these years for pension appointment. Even with official employment and payment of contributions to local social insurance systems, such experience was practically not taken into account when determining pension rights in Ukraine. The situation changed after amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" came into force in June 2024.

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