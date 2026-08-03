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Parents of first graders will receive 5000 UAH under the "Schoolchild's Package" program: application acceptance resumed in Diia

20:57, 3 August 2026
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Families of future first graders can apply for a state payment to purchase clothing, shoes, books, and stationery.
Parents of first graders will receive 5000 UAH under the "Schoolchild's Package" program: application acceptance resumed in Diia
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The Diia app has resumed the possibility to submit an application for the state aid "Schoolchild’s Package." Families whose children are starting first grade this year can apply for a payment of 5,000 hryvnias to prepare for the school year, Diia reported.

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Who can receive the aid

The following can apply for the "Schoolchild’s Package":

  • one of the parents;
  • adopter;
  • legal representative of the child — a citizen of Ukraine.

For orphans and children deprived of parental care, the application is submitted by the legal representative at the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

What the 5,000 hryvnias can be spent on

The received funds can be used to prepare the child for the first grade. In particular, they can be directed to the purchase of:

  • books;
  • stationery;
  • school supplies;
  • clothing;
  • footwear.

How to apply through Diia

To apply for the aid, you need to:

  • log in to the Diia app;
  • open the "State Aid" service;
  • select the "Schoolchild’s Package" service;
  • choose the child who is going to first grade;
  • proceed to fill out the application;
  • open a "Diia.Card" at one of the authorized banks if you do not have one yet;
  • select the "Diia.Card" with the special "Care for the Child" account to receive the payment;
  • check the entered data and sign the application using "Diia.Sign".

The application can also be submitted offline

Those who wish to apply in person can contact any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and submit the application offline.

The project is implemented at the initiative of the President of Ukraine. It was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the Diia team with the support of international partners.

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