Mobilized Sole Proprietors May Not Pay Taxes and Unified Social Contribution: What Benefits Apply During Service

Benefits are provided to self-employed persons who were registered as sole proprietors or individuals conducting independent professional activities before the moment of conscription or contract signing.

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Individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons who were called up for military service during mobilization or who signed a contract have the right to exemption from a number of tax obligations.

As reported by the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, only those entrepreneurs and individuals conducting independent professional activities who were registered as sole proprietors or self-employed persons before the moment of conscription or contract signing can use the benefits.

For the period of military service, but not earlier than February 24, 2022, such persons are exempt from the obligation to:

accrue and pay personal income tax;

pay the unified tax;

pay the military levy;

pay the unified social contribution for themselves;

submit tax reports for these payments.

The State Tax Service noted that the right to benefits remains even if the entrepreneur has hired employees or continues to receive income from business activities during the service.

The exemption applies from the first day of the month in which the person was called up for military service or signed a contract and lasts until the last day of the month in which demobilization or discharge from service occurred.

To use the right to exemption, it is necessary to contact the tax office at the place of registration and provide a copy of the military ID or another document confirming conscription, as well as a copy of the contract—if the relevant information is not available at the tax service.