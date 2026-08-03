624 lobbying items and hundreds of contacts with authorities: NACP summed up the results of the new campaign

The second lobbying activity reporting campaign has ended in Ukraine – there are already 202 entities in the Transparency Register.

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On August 1, the second lobbying activity reporting campaign ended. As a result, 202 lobbying entities were registered in the Transparency Register, and the number of lobbying items, contracts, and clients significantly increased compared to the first campaign, the NACP reported.

How many entities are registered in the Transparency Register

As of the end of the reporting period, 202 lobbying entities were registered in the Transparency Register. Among them:

98 are legal entities, including three foreign ones;

104 are individuals.

Out of the total number, 174 entities (86.1%) continue to carry out lobbying activities, five have suspended it, and another 23 have terminated it.

What indicators were recorded in the reports

According to the reporting results for the first half of 2026, lobbying entities indicated:

624 lobbying items – regulatory legal acts that were influenced;

277 lobbying objects – state authorities, local self-government bodies, and other entities authorized to adopt regulatory legal acts;

505 officials to whom lobbyists addressed;

1216 interactions, including 335 meetings, 275 events, and 606 other forms of communication;

24 contracts for lobbying services;

545 clients and beneficiaries of lobbying.

Indicators have significantly increased

Compared to the first reporting campaign, the number of lobbying items more than doubled – from 298 to 624.

The number of contracts for lobbying services also increased – from 10 to 24, and the number of clients and beneficiaries – from 168 to 545.

Which authorities were interacted with most frequently

The most interactions during the reporting period were recorded with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – 476.

The top five authorities with which lobbyists interacted most often also included:

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine – 166 interactions;

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine – 72 interactions;

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine – 50 interactions;

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – 48 interactions.

How many entities submitted reports

185 lobbying entities were obliged to submit reports for the first half of 2026.

Among them:

153 entities (82.7%) submitted reports within the legally established deadline – by July 31, 2026, inclusive;

one entity submitted a report late;

31 entities (16.8%) did not submit a report.

At the same time, legal entities demonstrated a higher level of timely reporting. Among them, 89.1% submitted reports on time, while among individuals this figure was 76.3%.

What responsibility is provided for failure to submit a report

The Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for liability for failure to submit or late submission of lobbying reports to the Transparency Register.

For such violations, a fine ranging from 50 to 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is provided. For repeated violations within a year, the fine will range from 300 to 400 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with a ban on lobbying activities for one year.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported that within its powers it will take measures to bring to administrative responsibility persons who did not submit lobbying reports within the legally established deadline.

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