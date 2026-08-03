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In Ukraine, It Is Proposed to Demobilise Military Personnel Aged 50+ With Limited Fitness

19:11, 3 August 2026
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The author of the initiative proposes to discharge from service military personnel aged 50 and over who have limited fitness under three or more articles of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) and to remove them from the military register.
In Ukraine, It Is Proposed to Demobilise Military Personnel Aged 50+ With Limited Fitness
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Military personnel aged 50 and over who are deemed to have limited fitness under three or more articles by the Military Medical Commission (MMC) are unable to serve effectively, even in support units. It is argued that such individuals could instead contribute to the civilian sector and pay taxes. Consequently, a petition has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, advocating for the demobilisation and subsequent removal from the military register of military personnel aged 50 and over who have received an MMC conclusion of limited fitness for service.

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This specifically applies to individuals whom the MMC has deemed fit only for service in military support units, territorial recruitment and social support centres, higher military educational institutions, training centres, institutions and establishments, medical units, logistics units, communications, operational support, and security units.

The Petitioner’s Proposal

The author of the initiative proposes that such military personnel be demobilised and subsequently removed from the military register if they have a conclusion of limited fitness under three or more articles.

In the author’s view, these individuals no longer possess the requisite health to serve, even in roles with less intensive duty conditions.

Justification for the Proposed Changes

Petition No. 41/010432-26ep asserts that these citizens are capable of working in civilian life, where there is currently a considerable demand for labour.

The author contends that by undertaking suitable work and paying taxes, they could provide greater benefit to the state than by remaining in military service without the capacity to perform assigned tasks effectively.

The petition further highlights that, otherwise, such military personnel become a financial burden on the state, given their inability to be sufficiently useful during service.

 

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