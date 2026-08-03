$50 Thousand for the Life of a Judge: An Organizer of a Contract Killing Was Exposed in Odesa

The investigation claims that the suspect developed the crime plan, determined the reward for the executor, and financed the preparation of the assassination attempt.

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In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of orchestrating the contract killing of a judge from one of the city’s district courts. According to the investigation, the motive for the crime was the seizure of the judge’s property and money.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the suspect developed a detailed murder plan, found an accomplice, and offered him a reward of 50,000 US dollars.

Of this amount, 10,000 dollars were to be paid as an advance upon the commencement of the plan’s execution, with the remaining funds transferred after confirmation of the contract killing. Additionally, the organiser agreed to cover the cost of weapons and ammunition.

During meetings with the "accomplice", who was operating under law enforcement surveillance, the man discussed the method of attack, the reward amount, and concealment strategies. He was also due to provide information regarding the judge’s residence, travel routes, and vehicles.

Law enforcement documented negotiations, the transfer of funds for weapons procurement, and other actions related to the crime’s preparation.

The man was apprehended after transferring 1,000 US dollars for the purchase of weapons. The prosecutor’s office stated that the detention occurred during the transfer of a further instalment of funds for the crime’s preparation.

The suspect has been charged with the attempted organisation of premeditated murder, committed to order and for mercenary motives.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, an individual is presumed innocent until their guilt is proven by a court’s guilty verdict.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

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