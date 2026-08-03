  1. In Ukraine

Drank – Stay Home: Tougher Fines Proposed for Intoxicated People on the Streets

18:44, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In Ukraine, it is proposed to strengthen penalties for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.
Drank – Stay Home: Tougher Fines Proposed for Intoxicated People on the Streets
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The author of the initiative believes that current fines for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication are no longer a deterrent and do not reflect modern economic conditions. They propose a legislative review to strengthen accountability for behaviour that violates public order, endangers others, or demeans human dignity.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Proposals to Revise Current Fines

A petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine website, advocating for the development and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of a draft law to significantly increase administrative responsibility for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.

The author stresses that this initiative targets behaviour that violates public order, endangers others, or demeans human dignity and public morality, rather than merely punishing alcohol consumption.

Rationale for Proposed Changes

The petition asserts that the current administrative penalties, established many years ago, have lost their deterrent effect. According to the author, these fines no longer align with modern economic realities and fail to encourage offenders to comply with public order.

Official data from the National Police of Ukraine for 2024 indicate that 13.2% of all administrative offences in Ukraine were committed by individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of these, 11.6% were due to alcohol intoxication. The author interprets this to mean that approximately one in eight administrative offences is related to intoxication.

Problems Highlighted in the Petition

The author observes that citizens routinely encounter individuals in a state of severe alcohol intoxication who behave aggressively, use obscene language, harass passers-by, lie on pavements, in parks, on playgrounds, near shops and public transport stops, or create dangers for themselves and others.

They contend that families with children, elderly people, and all who desire to live in a safe and civilised society perceive this problem particularly acutely.

Proposed Amendments

The petition urges the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop a draft law that would include:

  • A significant increase in administrative responsibility for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.

  • A revision of fine amounts to align with current economic realities.

  • The possibility of implementing alternative measures, such as community service or instalment payment of fines, in legally defined cases.

  • The conducting of information campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption and respect for public order.

Author’s Expectations

The author of petition No. 41/010435-26ep believes that implementing these changes will contribute to a reduction in administrative offences, an increase in public safety, the fostering of mutual respect among citizens, and the strengthening of public trust in the state.

The appeal further states that a strong state is one where citizens can safely navigate streets, parks, public transport stops, and other public places without fear of aggressive or inappropriate behaviour from individuals in a state of severe alcohol intoxication. The author calls for support of the petition and the initiation of corresponding legislative changes.

Current Fines

Despite numerous calls to strengthen accountability for public alcohol consumption and intoxication, Ukraine’s fines have remained unchanged for years. A first offence may result in a warning or a fine ranging from 51 to 119 hryvnias.

Should the same offence be committed again within a year, a fine of 119 to 170 hryvnias is imposed. Additionally, the court may mandate 40 to 60 hours of community service, one to two months of corrective labour with a 20% deduction from earnings, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

For a third similar offence within a year, if the individual has already faced administrative liability twice, the penalties include a fine of 102 to 136 hryvnias, 20 to 30 hours of community service, one to two months of corrective labour, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Contract until age 25 gave a chance for 1 million UAH, but the serviceman was late with the lawsuit: case circumstances

Contract until age 25 gave a chance for 1 million UAH, but the serviceman was late with the lawsuit: case circumstances

22:54, 3 August 2026
Why People with Lifetime Disability May Lose Their Deferral in “Reserve+”

Why People with Lifetime Disability May Lose Their Deferral in “Reserve+”

15:43, 3 August 2026
Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

15:00, 3 August 2026
Balaclavas banned, video recording in cars, body cameras during inspections: Verkhovna Rada prepares new rules for TRC

Balaclavas banned, video recording in cars, body cameras during inspections: Verkhovna Rada prepares new rules for TRC

15:22, 3 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ukrainians will be allowed to record illegal parking in places for people with disabilities and file complaints through “Diia”

The bill provides for increased fines, electronic registration of vehicles of persons with disabilities, and a new mechanism for photo recording of violations.

Six Judges of the Kyiv OAS Received Recommendations for Transfer — Decision of the HQCJ

The HQCJ recommended transferring six judges of the Kyiv OAS to the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

The High Council of Justice dismissed Oleg Ilnytsky from the position of disciplinary inspector due to his appointment as a judge to the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal

The High Council of Justice dismissed disciplinary inspector Oleg Ilnytsky in connection with his appointment as a judge.

Fines up to 340 thousand and up to 8 years imprisonment: The Rada prepares new sanctions for discharging untreated wastewater into water bodies

The new draft law proposes to replace symbolic fines of 51 hryvnias with real sanctions up to 119 thousand hryvnias and introduce criminal liability for systematic poisoning of water bodies.

Ukrainians will be compensated up to 30% of the cost of autonomous heat and power supply systems: The Cabinet of Ministers updated the support program

On July 31, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 979 came into force, which expanded the state support program for the energy autonomy of private houses, allowing financing not only for backup power supply but also for autonomous heat supply.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]