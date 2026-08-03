Drank – Stay Home: Tougher Fines Proposed for Intoxicated People on the Streets

In Ukraine, it is proposed to strengthen penalties for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.

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The author of the initiative believes that current fines for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication are no longer a deterrent and do not reflect modern economic conditions. They propose a legislative review to strengthen accountability for behaviour that violates public order, endangers others, or demeans human dignity.

Proposals to Revise Current Fines

A petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine website, advocating for the development and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of a draft law to significantly increase administrative responsibility for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.

The author stresses that this initiative targets behaviour that violates public order, endangers others, or demeans human dignity and public morality, rather than merely punishing alcohol consumption.

Rationale for Proposed Changes

The petition asserts that the current administrative penalties, established many years ago, have lost their deterrent effect. According to the author, these fines no longer align with modern economic realities and fail to encourage offenders to comply with public order.

Official data from the National Police of Ukraine for 2024 indicate that 13.2% of all administrative offences in Ukraine were committed by individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of these, 11.6% were due to alcohol intoxication. The author interprets this to mean that approximately one in eight administrative offences is related to intoxication.

Problems Highlighted in the Petition

The author observes that citizens routinely encounter individuals in a state of severe alcohol intoxication who behave aggressively, use obscene language, harass passers-by, lie on pavements, in parks, on playgrounds, near shops and public transport stops, or create dangers for themselves and others.

They contend that families with children, elderly people, and all who desire to live in a safe and civilised society perceive this problem particularly acutely.

Proposed Amendments

The petition urges the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop a draft law that would include:

A significant increase in administrative responsibility for appearing in public places in a state of severe alcohol intoxication.

A revision of fine amounts to align with current economic realities.

The possibility of implementing alternative measures, such as community service or instalment payment of fines, in legally defined cases.

The conducting of information campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption and respect for public order.

Author’s Expectations

The author of petition No. 41/010435-26ep believes that implementing these changes will contribute to a reduction in administrative offences, an increase in public safety, the fostering of mutual respect among citizens, and the strengthening of public trust in the state.

The appeal further states that a strong state is one where citizens can safely navigate streets, parks, public transport stops, and other public places without fear of aggressive or inappropriate behaviour from individuals in a state of severe alcohol intoxication. The author calls for support of the petition and the initiation of corresponding legislative changes.

Current Fines

Despite numerous calls to strengthen accountability for public alcohol consumption and intoxication, Ukraine’s fines have remained unchanged for years. A first offence may result in a warning or a fine ranging from 51 to 119 hryvnias.

Should the same offence be committed again within a year, a fine of 119 to 170 hryvnias is imposed. Additionally, the court may mandate 40 to 60 hours of community service, one to two months of corrective labour with a 20% deduction from earnings, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

For a third similar offence within a year, if the individual has already faced administrative liability twice, the penalties include a fine of 102 to 136 hryvnias, 20 to 30 hours of community service, one to two months of corrective labour, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

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