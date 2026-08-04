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Housing Construction Rules Will Change in Ukraine: New DDNB Will Affect Noise, Elevators, and Accessibility

08:48, 4 August 2026
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The Ministry of Reconstruction is preparing a major update of the state building codes, which includes new requirements for residential buildings, fire safety, and residents' comfort.
Housing Construction Rules Will Change in Ukraine: New DDNB Will Affect Noise, Elevators, and Accessibility
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The Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine has initiated the preparation of amendments to the state building codes concerning residential properties. These new requirements aim to incorporate contemporary approaches to housing design, enhance safety, accessibility, and comfort, and bolster residents' protection against noise.

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The Ministry has approved the technical specifications and commenced drafting Amendment No. 2 to DBN V.2.2-15:2019 "Residential Buildings. Basic Provisions."

The update will address general requirements for residential buildings, architectural and planning solutions, engineering equipment, fire safety, and accessibility. Specifically, it intends to regulate the protection of residential premises from noise and vibration by clarifying requirements for the integration of built-in and built-in-attached public premises within residential buildings.

According to Natalia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, the revision of the state building codes seeks to align them with modern demands, improve housing safety, accessibility, and comfort, and account for advancements in engineering and digital infrastructure. Additionally, these changes are expected to facilitate the implementation of future social housing projects and harmonise Ukrainian standards with European norms.

Enhanced Requirements for Accessibility and Barrier-Free Design

The updated standards will introduce additional requirements for the planning and structural solutions of residential and non-residential premises, focusing on barrier-free design. This encompasses accessibility of residential buildings from the entrance, safe internal movement, and evacuation procedures.

Requirements for the arrangement of adjacent territories will also be clarified for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups, including inclusive routes, pedestrian paths, ramps, handrails, orientation aids, and information reception.

Changes to Residential Building Planning Requirements

The draft clarifies the types of public premises permitted within residential buildings, as well as those allowed near the entrances to apartment blocks.

Furthermore, requirements for planning adjacent territories will be updated, particularly concerning the placement of car parks, bicycle storage, and other external features.

The DBN will also be supplemented with provisions for the placement of electronic communication networks, ensuring that modern digital infrastructure is considered during the design phase of residential buildings.

Strengthening Fire Safety Requirements

The proposed changes include clarifying requirements for evacuation routes, specifically addressing the needs of people using wheelchairs.

They will also define scenarios where residential buildings with a conditional height of up to 26.5 metres (approximately nine storeys) require only one stairwell, and when, depending on the number or area of apartments, two stairwells must be provided for safe resident evacuation.

Updating Lift Requirements

The new standards will clarify requirements for the location and characteristics of lifts in residential buildings.

Specifically, they plan to define requirements for the size of lift lobbies and cabins, and the possibility of connecting residential floors with the underground part of the building where civil protection shelters or dual-purpose facilities are located.

Requirements for fire lifts with a load capacity of at least 1000 kilograms and lifts adapted for transporting people in wheelchairs will also be clarified.

Introduction of New Noise Protection Requirements

The state building codes are set to include separate requirements for protecting residential premises from noise and vibration.

Specifically, conditions for placing built-in and built-in-attached public premises, whose activities may generate additional noise for residents, will be clarified.

The preparation of the initial draft of these amendments to the state building codes is currently in progress.

 

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