Business Requested a Postponement – eExcise Launch Delayed Until July 1, 2027

Companies stated they need more time to prepare, and the ministry supported this initiative.

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The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that during a recent meeting, preparations for the launch of eExcise were discussed. Businesses requested additional time to integrate accounting systems, establish internal processes, and conduct thorough testing.

Following the discussion, participants agreed upon a revised roadmap for system implementation and initiated the preparation of relevant legislative amendments.

Ministry of Digital Transformation to Propose Launch Postponement

The Ministry affirmed its support for the business request and announced plans to propose to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine that the mandatory launch of eExcise be postponed until 1 July 2027.

Concurrently, the Ministry underscored that market preparation would continue unabated. A phased implementation plan for the system will be executed in collaboration with business representatives, encompassing everything from participant registration to comprehensive testing and subsequent operational use of eExcise.

Current Operational Status

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that a test environment for integrating accounting systems with eExcise has been operational since 1 August, with economic operators actively participating in testing.

Furthermore, a CRM system for providing technical support to economic operators has been launched. This system offers every business representative a personal account to submit requests, provide feedback, and monitor their processing.

Continued Testing

The second phase of system testing is presently underway, involving companies such as JTI, DLS, and the "LotOK" network.

Testing of the excise tax payment mechanism is also being conducted. The system is expected to be ready for full implementation once all necessary preparatory stages have been completed, based on the outcomes of this work.

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