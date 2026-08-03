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Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announced the Creation of the Carpathian Initiative: Which Countries Will Join the New Alliance?

19:34, 3 August 2026
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Eight European countries are planned to be involved in the new cooperation format to implement joint security, economic, and humanitarian projects.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announced the Creation of the Carpathian Initiative: Which Countries Will Join the New Alliance?
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Ukraine has launched the Carpathian Initiative, a new format for cooperation among countries connected by the Carpathian region. The initiative aims to unite these nations around issues of security, economy, logistics, Ukraine’s recovery, culture, and tourism. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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According to the Head of State, the idea for the Carpathian Initiative arose because not all countries are prepared to provide Ukraine with military assistance, but they wish to engage in humanitarian, security, and economic cooperation, as well as participate in the country’s recovery.

"When neighbouring countries consider recovery, it also signifies a belief in Ukraine that everything will be peaceful. And we will achieve peace. This, too, is an important signal," the President noted.

What the Carpathian Initiative Entails

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Carpathian Initiative will unite countries connected not only geographically or by good neighbourly relations, but also by shared economic and security interests.

According to him, the new cooperation format will cover issues of logistics, economy, security, culture, and tourism development.

The Initiative Was Presented to EU Leadership

The President reported that he has already familiarised the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission with this idea.

According to Zelenskyy, the European Union positively received the proposed cooperation format.

The First Event Is Planned for Autumn

The President said that the launch of the Carpathian Initiative is planned for this autumn. Currently, the dates for the event are being coordinated.

According to the Head of State, in the future, separate programmes aimed at financing, developing tourism, economy, and security will be implemented for the Carpathian region.

Which Countries May Join

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Carpathian Initiative will concern more than just the Ukrainian Carpathians.

The new cooperation format plans to involve Ukraine, Romania, Austria, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

The President emphasised that this initiative should become a platform around which the countries of the region can unite to implement joint projects and develop cooperation.

 

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