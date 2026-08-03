Olha Stefanishyna Dismissed From the Position of Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA

The President signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed decree No. 696/2026, which dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America.

The corresponding decree was published on the head of state’s website on August 3, 2026.

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