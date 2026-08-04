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Owners of Privatized Rooms in Dormitories Reminded About Tax: Who It Concerns

09:24, 4 August 2026
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The State Tax Service explained why after registering ownership rights a room becomes a taxable object and when tax benefits apply.
Owners of Privatized Rooms in Dormitories Reminded About Tax: Who It Concerns
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The State Tax Service has clarified the specifics of property taxation for privatised rooms in dormitories. While dormitories themselves are exempt from property tax, a room becomes private property upon privatisation and is subsequently subject to taxation.

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Dormitories: General Exemption with a Key Exception

Dormitories are not typically subject to property tax, with the exception of land tax.

However, citizens are entitled to privatise residential premises within dormitories owned by territorial communities.

Post-Privatisation: The Room Becomes a Taxable Asset

Upon privatisation, a room in a dormitory transitions into the private property of an individual. The owner acquires the right to freely dispose of this property, including the rights to sell, gift, or bequeath it.

The State Tax Service has confirmed that a privatised room in a dormitory is subject to property tax, excluding land tax.

Given that the room constitutes an isolated residential unit within a multi-apartment building, it is treated as an apartment for taxation purposes.

Determining the Tax Base

The tax base is defined as the total area of the residential property or its designated share.

For individuals, the tax base for apartments, irrespective of their quantity, is reduced by 60 square metres.

Circumstances Under Which the Benefit Does Not Apply

The aforementioned tax benefit does not apply if the privatised dormitory room is utilised for income generation.

This specifically includes instances where the property is rented, leased, loaned, or employed in entrepreneurial activities.

 

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