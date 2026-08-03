Tax on Parcels Up to 150 Euros: Ukrainians Demand Withdrawal of the Bill as It May Affect Defence

The authors of the petition claim that taxing international shipments could complicate the procurement of components for drones, communication devices, and other equipment for the Defense Forces.

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As is known, the Verkhovna Rada is soon to consider Bill No. 15460, which proposes to abolish the current tax-free threshold for international postal shipments valued up to 150 euros.

Concurrently, citizens have registered a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine website, urging the withdrawal of the bill and a review of Ukraine’s obligations under international financial support programmes.

Arguments for Introducing Taxation Cited by the Ministry of Finance

Petition No. 41/010433-26ep states that the Ministry of Finance justifies the need for taxation on international postal shipments with four primary arguments:

Fulfilment of Ukraine’s international obligations within financial support programmes;

Harmonisation of Ukrainian legislation with European Union legislation;

Protection of Ukrainian manufacturers from unfair competition;

The need to increase state budget revenues.

The petition’s authors also note that, according to the Ministry of Finance, approximately 75 million international postal shipments arrive in Ukraine annually. Most of these are currently untaxed due to the existing tax-free threshold. In their opinion, the proposed changes will directly affect millions of citizens and thus require a more thorough assessment regarding compliance with national interests.

Call to Review International Obligations

The petition’s authors emphasise that the existence of international obligations does not preclude the Cabinet of Ministers from initiating negotiations to review certain conditions of their fulfilment.

They contend that the government represents the state in negotiations with international financial organisations and must defend Ukraine’s national interests. The petition further states that current conditions are unprecedented, as no other IMF programme participant country is engaged in a large-scale war, supporting a multi-million army, or has such a significant volunteer movement.

Authors Question the Argument About Protecting Ukrainian Manufacturers

The petition claims that the argument regarding the protection of Ukrainian manufacturers is the primary public justification for the bill.

However, the petition’s authors believe the government has not published an economic justification detailing how taxing international shipments will specifically promote the development of Ukrainian production. They highlight the absence of calculations concerning which industries will benefit, the potential increase in production, the number of new jobs created, the additional tax revenues generated, and the impact of these changes on enterprises that utilise imported components.

What is Stated About the Budgetary Effect

The petition’s authors refer to official estimates by the Ministry of Finance, which project that the abolition of the tax-free regime for international postal shipments will generate approximately 10 billion UAH in additional state budget revenues annually.

Nevertheless, they stress that this amount constitutes a small fraction of total budget revenues, and the government has not presented a comprehensive assessment of the ratio between the expected fiscal effect and potential economic losses. Specifically, there are no calculations regarding increased expenses for citizens and businesses, the impact on volunteer purchases, the production of defence products, international e-commerce, and state administrative costs.

The Petition States a Possible Impact on Defence Capability

The petition’s authors separately emphasise that, amidst a full-scale war, international postal shipments are used for more than just personal needs.

According to them, servicemen, volunteers, charitable organisations, and enterprises procure components for FPV drones, electronics, communication devices, medical equipment, specialised tools, and other goods to support the Defence Forces of Ukraine via international trading platforms. They believe that price increases or complications in such purchases could raise expenses for citizens and volunteer organisations. Therefore, these issues should be considered not merely as an element of tax policy but also as a component of national security.

Which Survey Results Do the Authors Refer To

The petition also cites the results of a nationwide study by the Sociological Group "Rating," which indicates:

82% of Ukrainian citizens do not support the introduction of VAT on international postal shipments;

64% consider international parcels important, especially during wartime;

79% are convinced that price increases on international shipments will negatively affect volunteer activities and defence support;

85% believe that even delays in international postal shipments will negatively impact Ukraine’s defence capability;

Only 4% of Ukrainians unequivocally support the introduction of taxation on international parcels.

According to the petition’s authors, these results underscore the need for a broad public discussion of the relevant legislative initiative.

What Demands Does the Petition Contain

The petition’s authors request that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Withdraw the bill on introducing taxation of international postal shipments;

Initiate negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission, and other international partners to review the relevant obligations, considering martial law, defence needs, and the protection of national economic interests;

Not permit the adoption of other tax policy decisions that, during martial law, could disproportionately limit the opportunities of citizens, volunteer organisations, and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

In conclusion, the petition stresses that its purpose is not to refuse Ukraine’s international cooperation or the fulfilment of international obligations. The authors believe that reviewing certain agreements is the government’s right and duty to defend the national interests of the state under conditions of full-scale war.

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