Personnel Changes in Diplomacy: Volodymyr Zelensky Dismissed Six Ukrainian Ambassadors at Once

The President of Ukraine signed several decrees dismissing ambassadors in the USA, Austria, Singapore, Tunisia, Libya, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has signed a series of decrees dismissing Ukrainian diplomats from their ambassadorial posts. The relevant documents were published on the head of state’s website.

By Decree No. 698/2026, Volodymyr Khovanets was dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Tunisian Republic and, concurrently, from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Libya.

By Decree No. 699/2026, Vasyl Khymynets was dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria.

By Decree No. 700/2026, Valeriy Yevdokymov was dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Tajikistan.

By Decree No. 701/2026, Valeriy Zhovtenko was dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kyrgyz Republic.

By Decree No. 702/2026, Kateryna Zelenko was dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Singapore and, concurrently, from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Brunei Darussalam.

It should be recalled that President Zelenskyy previously signed Decree No. 696/2026, dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America.

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