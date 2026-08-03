Ukraine Hits Suppliers of Components for Russia's "Iskander" Missiles, Rockets, and Drones with Sanctions

The sanctions list includes enterprises that produce rocket fuel, explosives, electronic warfare systems, optics, and military electronics for Russia.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 704/2026 implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated July 2, 2026, "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)." The restrictions target manufacturers and suppliers of components for ballistic missiles, weapons, electronic warfare means, drones, and other military products.

Sanctions have been imposed against 23 legal entities and 20 related individuals who, according to Ukrainian authorities, produce and supply equipment and components for the Russian military-industrial complex and security forces, circumventing international sanctions.

The sanctions list notably includes the company "Kidma Tech," which manufactures optical devices, air defense systems, and multiple rocket launchers, as well as repairs aviation and anti-tank guided missiles.

Also sanctioned is the Morozov Plant, part of the sanctioned "Rostec" structure. The enterprise produces explosives, rocket fuel, and materials for missile systems, including supplying solid propellant charges for the engine of the "Iskander-M" ballistic missile.

Additionally, restrictions were applied to the company "Specelectronkomplekt," involved in the production of guided aviation missiles, and the enterprise "Aurum," which supplies Russian military forces with electronic warfare systems and drones.

The sanctions list also includes Russian IT companies that develop digital solutions and software in the field of information security for state and private customers.

The NSDC decision instructs the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Bank of Ukraine and the State Awards and Heraldry Commission, to ensure the implementation and monitor the effectiveness of the imposed sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is tasked with informing the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America, and other countries about the sanctions and raising the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

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