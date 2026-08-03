Zelensky changed Ukraine's representative to UNESCO: who was dismissed and who got the position

The President of Ukraine dismissed Vadym Omelchenko from the position of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO and appointed Viktoriya Lyalina-Boiko to this position.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 697/2026, which dismissed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the French Republic Vadym Omelchenko from the position of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO concurrently.

At the same time, the head of state signed decree No. 703/2026 appointing Viktoriya Lyalina-Boiko as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO.

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