The Ministry of Defense has a new deputy – what Mykola Shvydkyi will be responsible for

The newly appointed official will be responsible for strengthening communication between the Ministry of Defense leadership and the military on the front line.

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The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Mykola Shvydkyi as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was announced by the acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara.

According to him, the appointment is part of forming a team that should more quickly turn the needs of the front into concrete decisions.

Mykola Shvydkyi’s key area of work will be strengthening practical interaction between the Ministry of Defense and the military. Primarily, this concerns coordinating work between the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.

As Yevhen Khmara noted, the decisions of the Ministry of Defense must be as close as possible to the real situation on the front, the needs of combat units, and the tasks performed by the Defense Forces.

According to the head of the defense department, this requires constant work in brigades and units on the line of combat contact. This will allow a clear understanding of the real state of affairs in the military and hearing the requests of servicemen, including directly from soldiers.

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