How long is the MMC conclusion valid and when can you be sent for a repeat medical examination

The decision of the military medical commission has a limited validity period.

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During martial law, undergoing the military medical commission (MMC) is mandatory for several categories of citizens. At the same time, the legislation provides cases when undergoing a military medical examination is not required.

Who must undergo MMC

Military liable persons, including those who received a summons or referral from the territorial recruitment and social support center, are subject to mandatory medical examination by the military medical commission.

Also, former "limited fitness" individuals must undergo a repeat medical examination. This refers to persons who previously had the status "unfit for military service in peacetime, limited fitness in wartime" and did not undergo a repeat examination after the cancellation of this status in 2024.

In addition, candidates for military service under contract who voluntarily join the military must undergo MMC.

When servicemen undergo MMC

Servicemen who need a health status review, including after injury, must undergo a mandatory medical examination by the military medical commission.

A separate procedure applies to women with medical or pharmaceutical education who received their diploma after 2025. They must undergo MMC within 60 days after automatic registration for military service, update their data, and receive military registration documents.

Is it necessary to undergo MMC if you have a reservation or deferral

Military liable persons who have a reservation or an official deferral from mobilization are not required to undergo a military medical examination.

At the same time, this rule does not apply if the person:

signs a contract for military service;

still has a MMC decision stating "unfit for military service in peacetime, limited fitness in wartime" and has not undergone a repeat medical examination (except persons with disabilities recognized as such in the prescribed manner);

voluntarily expressed a desire to undergo a medical examination.

To undergo MMC, it is necessary to obtain the appropriate referral.

Who issues referrals for MMC

The referral is a mandatory document for undergoing the military medical commission. It can be issued by:

heads of territorial recruitment and social support centers;

heads of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Recruitment Centers;

commanders of military units — for active servicemen.

Currently, a simplified procedure for obtaining a referral applies to military liable persons. They can independently submit a request for an electronic referral through the "Reserve+" app.

To do this, go to the "Services" tab, select "Referral for MMC", fill out the form, and send the request. After verification, the electronic referral should appear in the personal account.

Thus, to obtain an electronic referral, it is not necessary to personally contact the territorial recruitment center. However, this option will only be useful if the person can undergo MMC at the territorial recruitment center to which they are assigned.

Active servicemen can obtain a paper referral by submitting a digital report through the "Army+" app. For this, it is necessary to have a medical document with a doctor’s recommendation regarding undergoing the military medical commission.

At the same time, a summons is not a referral for MMC. A summons obliges a person to appear at the territorial recruitment center to clarify registration data or mobilization, whereas a referral is a document that gives grounds to undergo a medical examination for a specific purpose, including during mobilization, contract signing, or admission to a higher military educational institution.

Timeframes for undergoing MMC and how long the conclusion is valid

If during the basic medical examination of a military liable person there is no need for additional tests, the MMC procedure cannot last more than six days.

If additional laboratory or instrumental examinations in inpatient conditions or consultations with other doctors are required, the total duration of the military medical commission should not exceed 14 days from the moment of receiving the referral.

Since the MMC determines fitness for military service only at the time of the examination, in the absence of complaints and medical documents about diseases, the commission may limit itself to basic tests and a standard doctors' examination.

During martial law, the MMC decision on fitness for military service regarding military liable persons remains valid for one year.

For example, if the medical examination was passed in March 2025, then by April 2026 the medical data in the "Oberig" registry and the "Reserve+" app will be considered outdated, and the person may be sent again for MMC.

If the commission established "unfitness for military service with a review in 6–12 months," it is recommended to undergo a repeat examination three to four weeks before the expiration date indicated in the MMC certificate.

At the same time, if "unfitness for military service" was established and the person was removed from military registration, a repeat medical examination is not conducted.

In addition, if within a year the person developed a new serious illness or underwent surgery, they have the right to initiate a new MMC examination before the expiration of the established period.

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