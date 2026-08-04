The summons is already in hand — what actions are mandatory for the conscripted person

What needs to be done after receiving the summons, which reasons for absence are considered valid, and whether it is necessary to wait for a repeated summons.

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After receiving the summons, a citizen must not only appear at the territorial recruitment and social support center at the specified time but also fulfill a number of other requirements provided by law. The TRSSC reminded that the procedure for actions after receiving the summons is defined by the government Order on conscription during mobilization, and compliance with these requirements is mandatory for conscripted persons.

What obligations arise after receiving the summons

The mobilization procedure clearly defines the obligations of citizens after receiving the summons. Timely fulfillment of these requirements affects military registration and the organization of mobilization measures.

According to the Order on conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization for a special period, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a citizen after receiving the summons is obliged to:

arrive on the date, time, and place specified in the summons, having with them an identity document, military registration document, as well as other documents if indicated in the summons;

if it is impossible to arrive for valid reasons — promptly notify the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center and provide documents confirming the reason for non-arrival.

Which reasons for non-arrival are considered valid

A valid reason must be documented. Such reasons include only cases defined by law.

In particular, these may be health conditions, the death of a close relative, a natural disaster, or other circumstances that objectively made it impossible to arrive at the TRSSC at the specified time.

Is it necessary to wait for a new summons after the reason is resolved

If the circumstances that prevented arrival have ceased, the citizen must arrive at the TRSSC within the period defined by law. There is no need to wait for a repeated summons or a new summons.

Also, upon arrival at the territorial recruitment and social support center, the conscripted person must comply with the lawful requirements of officials necessary to clarify military registration data, undergo a medical examination, or carry out other measures provided by law.

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