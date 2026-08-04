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The Verkhovna Rada plans to open a representation in the European Parliament

10:33, 4 August 2026
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Ruslan Stefanchuk announced plans to open a Verkhovna Rada representation in the European Parliament.
The Verkhovna Rada plans to open a representation in the European Parliament
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The Verkhovna Rada plans to soon establish its own representation at the European Parliament, similar to the European Parliament’s representation in Ukraine.

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Note that on August 3 in Kyiv, the Ambassadors' Meeting — 2026 took place, dedicated this year to Ukraine’s key foreign policy priorities — restoring peace and strengthening Ukrainian leadership.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed several decrees dismissing ambassadors in the USA, Austria, Singapore, Tunisia, Libya, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"In the near future, we aim to open a representation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the European Parliament, just as the European Parliament has already opened its representation in Ukraine," emphasized Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk during the meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.

A separate focus will be strengthening cooperation with Nordic and Baltic countries. According to Stefanchuk, visits to Reykjavik and Helsinki are planned soon to deepen interaction with Northern European and Baltic countries.

Stefanchuk also stressed the importance of the parliamentary dimension of the G7. He noted that Ukraine will participate for the fifth time in the G7 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which will take place September 10–12 in Paris.

Additionally, he called on diplomats to intensify efforts to advance the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the opening of new negotiation clusters.

According to Stefanchuk, special attention should be paid to interparliamentary cooperation with Ukraine’s western neighbors, on whom our EU membership largely depends.

"We must work together to remove artificial barriers and stop the unfounded, politically motivated anti-Ukrainian narrative," he emphasized.

In particular, Stefanchuk announced plans for official visits to Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. According to him, these will be the first visits by the head of the Ukrainian parliament to these countries in a long time — to Romania and Hungary for the first time in 15 years, and to Slovakia in 8 years.

Stefanchuk also mentioned relations with Poland. He noted that the Verkhovna Rada continues to cooperate with the Polish Sejm and Senate and aims to help overcome temporary difficulties in bilateral relations.

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