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State Registration of Real Estate: When Residential Area Is Entered into the Register and When It Is Not

10:51, 4 August 2026
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Which data about the area are mandatory to be entered into the State Register of Property Rights, and when the residential area may be absent.
State Registration of Real Estate: When Residential Area Is Entered into the Register and When It Is Not
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During the state registration of real estate, owners often pay attention to which characteristics of the object are entered into the State Register of Property Rights. One of the most common questions concerns the total and residential area. Although it may seem that both indicators must be specified, the legislation establishes different rules for each of them. Misunderstanding these requirements often causes misunderstandings between applicants and state registrars.

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Which area the state registrar is obliged to enter into the Register

According to paragraph 29 of the Procedure for Maintaining the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1141 dated October 26, 2011, the state registrar is obliged to enter information about the total area of the real estate object into the State Register of Property Rights.

The total area is the area of all premises included in the apartment, residential building, or other real estate object. It is one of the main technical characteristics of the object and is among the mandatory information that must be contained in the Register.

What is residential area and when it can be entered into the Register

Residential area is the area of only the living rooms. It does not include the kitchen, corridor, bathroom, pantry, and other auxiliary premises. The concept of residential area does not apply to non-residential premises at all.

Unlike the total area, information about the residential area is not mandatory for entry into the State Register of Property Rights.

Such data can be entered only if confirmed by proper sources. In particular, information about the residential area must be contained:

  • in the title documents;
  • in the relevant archival component of the State Register of Rights;
  • in the technical passport, which is an integral part of the title document.

When data from the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction are used

If during the state registration of an apartment or residential building there is a need to specify the residential area, and the relevant information is absent in the documents, it must be contained in the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction.

This rule applies even if the applicant insists on entering information about the residential area into the State Register of Property Rights.

Can the state registrar determine the residential area independently

No. The state registrar does not have the right to independently determine or calculate the residential area of the object, even if such an area actually exists.

These details can only be entered if confirmed by documents or relevant information in the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction. If such data are absent, the registrar is not entitled to specify the residential area at their own discretion.

Can registration be refused due to the absence of residential area

The Department of State Registration of the Executive Committee of the Kremenchuk City Council emphasizes: the absence of information about the residential area itself is not a reason for refusal to conduct state registration of property rights.

In such a case, state registration is carried out indicating only the total area of the real estate object, without entering information about the residential area.

What the real estate owner should check

The area is an important technical characteristic of real estate, but decisive during state registration are the documents confirming ownership and containing the technical characteristics of the object.

Therefore, before contacting the state registrar, it is worth checking whether the title documents, technical passport, or, if necessary, information in the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction contain information about the residential area. If such data are absent, this will not prevent the state registration of the right, but only the total area of the object will be indicated in the Register.

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