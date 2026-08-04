Vsevolod Chentsov Named Deadlines for Opening the Remaining Negotiation Clusters with the EU

The new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration stated that he considers the realistic goal to complete the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU in about 1.5 years.

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The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Vsevolod Chentsov, stated that Ukraine considers it realistic to open all other negotiation clusters regarding accession to the European Union by the fall of 2026.

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that the negotiation process is already ongoing for the first and sixth clusters. After opening the remaining directions, negotiations will take place simultaneously across all areas of Ukraine’s interaction with the EU.

During a meeting of the heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad, he noted that currently there are no objective obstacles to opening the second, third, fourth, and fifth negotiation clusters within the framework of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

He noted that Ukraine was unable to implement the initial plan to open all clusters before the end of the previous political season, but the negotiation process is progressing at an unprecedentedly fast pace.

As the Deputy Prime Minister noted, the European Commission has never worked so promptly, "when clusters are opened monthly."

Chentsov emphasized that Ukraine plans to maintain this pace and complete the main stage of opening clusters in the fall.

"Realistically speaking — to open two clusters in September and the next two, we will see if it will be October, but definitely we want to complete this path in the fall," he said.

Chentsov also stated that he considers the realistic goal to complete the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the EU in about 1.5 years.

"The end of next year is an ambitious but realistic goal," he concluded.

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