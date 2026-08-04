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The Most Profitable Professional Sectors in Kyiv Named: Which Workers Earn Almost 90 Thousand Hryvnias

11:45, 4 August 2026
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New data revealed where in Kyiv the highest salaries are paid and which sectors remain among the lowest paid.
The Most Profitable Professional Sectors in Kyiv Named: Which Workers Earn Almost 90 Thousand Hryvnias
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The average salary in Ukraine continues to rise, but the difference between various industries remains very significant. While workers in the information technology and telecommunications sector can expect nearly 89 thousand UAH in Kyiv, average incomes in healthcare and social services are more than twice lower. Updated statistical data for June 2026 also show that the capital maintains a significant gap from the nationwide average wage level.

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What was the average salary in June 2026

According to statistical data, the average nominal salary of a full-time employee of enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ukraine in June 2026 was 32,783 UAH.

In Kyiv, this figure was significantly higher, reaching 48,393 UAH. Compared to May 2026, the average salary in the capital increased by 2.7%.

Where the highest salaries are paid

The highest average salaries are traditionally recorded in the information and telecommunications sector.

In June 2026, they amounted to:

  • 77,931 UAH on average across Ukraine;
  • 88,878 UAH in Kyiv.

The most well-paid also include:

  • financial and insurance activities — 61,047 UAH across Ukraine and 69,403 UAH in Kyiv;
  • professional, scientific, and technical activities — 40,845 UAH across Ukraine and 52,627 UAH in the capital.

Which sectors have the lowest salaries

The lowest average wage level was recorded in healthcare and social assistance.

In June, the average salary was:

  • 22,274 UAH across Ukraine;
  • 31,843 UAH in Kyiv.

Other sectors with relatively low average incomes include:

  • administrative and support service activities — 22,855 UAH across Ukraine and 32,015 UAH in Kyiv;
  • temporary accommodation and food service activities — 23,138 UAH and 26,416 UAH respectively;
  • arts, sports, entertainment, and recreation — 25,089 UAH across Ukraine and 34,352 UAH in the capital;
  • education — 25,394 UAH across Ukraine and 32,060 UAH in Kyiv.

Other salaries recorded in Kyiv’s economy

Statistical data also include information on other types of economic activities in the capital:

  • agriculture, forestry, and fishing — 53,294 UAH;
  • industry — 32,755 UAH;
  • mining and quarrying — 43,400 UAH;
  • manufacturing — 33,905 UAH;
  • construction — 25,077 UAH;
  • wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles — 46,461 UAH;
  • transportation, warehousing, postal and courier activities — 34,352 UAH;
  • real estate operations — 26,416 UAH;
  • electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply — 57,755 UAH;
  • public administration and defense; compulsory social security — 71,158 UAH;
  • water supply, sewerage, waste management — 34,507 UAH;
  • other service activities — 57,755 UAH.

How many people work and the average working hours

According to updated statistical data, in June 2026:

  • the average number of full-time employees in Kyiv was 1,113,332 persons;
  • the average number of hours worked per full-time employee was 148 hours.

The statistics are based on the results of state statistical observation among legal entities and their separate subdivisions with 10 or more hired employees.

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