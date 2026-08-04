The Rada Stated: There Is Currently No Money to Raise the Minimum Pension to 12 Thousand Hryvnias

As a possible intermediate step, an increase in the minimum pension to 6 thousand hryvnias with further gradual increases is being considered.

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The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy stated that the state currently does not have sufficient financial resources for a sharp increase in the minimum pension to 12 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, the parliament emphasizes that in the perspective of several years, the minimum pension needs to be brought to the level of the real subsistence minimum, and the pension system itself should be revised.

“We do not have the resources today for the minimum pension to be 12 thousand tomorrow, and this needs to be honestly told to the people. At the same time, in the perspective of 3–5 years, conducting the appropriate pension recalculation and ensuring an increase in the minimum pension is quite realistic,” the committee noted.

According to committee representatives, in the next three to five years it is necessary to ensure a gradual increase in the minimum pension and carry out a recalculation of the system so that people receive pensions according to their work experience.

As a possible intermediate stage, an increase in the minimum pension to 6 thousand hryvnias with further step-by-step increases is being considered.

The parliament also stated the need to change the current pension calculation formula. Currently, the replacement rate—the ratio of pension to salary—in Ukraine is about 25–30%, while in European countries this indicator should be at least 40%.

The problem is associated with the fact that under the current formula, a person receives 1% of their earnings for each year of insurance experience. With an average experience of about 30 years, this gives a replacement rate of approximately 30%, which after further recalculations actually decreases.

The Committee emphasized that the new pension model should eliminate this injustice. Currently, the parliament is awaiting proposals from the government regarding comprehensive pension reform.

At the same time, the Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection, Halyna Tretyakova stated that the real source of guaranteeing social payments is not linking their amount to the subsistence minimum or minimum wage, but the availability of funds in the state budget. In turn, these funds appear only when citizens pay taxes, fees, and other mandatory payments from which the country’s budget is formed.

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