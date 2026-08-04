Corrupted his students — in Khmelnytskyi region the head of a language school was handed a suspicion

The girls did not report it, fearing condemnation.

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The 58-year-old director of a foreign language learning center was notified of suspicion of corrupting a minor and underage students. He is charged under parts 1 and 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the man, who also taught English at the center, committed lewd acts against two students aged 13 and 14 during lessons.

Law enforcement established that illegal actions against one victim lasted from 2018 to 2020, and against the other — from 2023 to 2025.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the girls did not report their experience for a long time due to fear of condemnation. They contacted law enforcement after learning about the court proceedings of another criminal case against the head of the language center, opened on the fact of intentional possession of child pornography.

Currently, investigators are identifying other possible victims and checking all possible episodes of the suspect’s illegal activities related to sexual violence against students.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the man is also being decided.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Boryspil City District Court completed the consideration of a criminal case against a citizen accused under part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forcing a minor to participate in the creation of adult content involving a child) and part 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (corruption of minors). This was reported by the court.

According to the verdict dated March 25, 2026, the accused, during 2021–2025, through the internet and social networks, including Telegram, Instagram, and ChatRoulette, found minor girls and exerted psychological pressure on them. He threatened, among other things, to block their phones and harm their relatives, after which he induced the children to intimate acts for his own satisfaction and to create obscene materials, which he later distributed. Such actions were repeatedly committed against several victims.