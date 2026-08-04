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Ukrainians will be able to receive free legal assistance abroad — what has changed since August 1

17:55, 4 August 2026
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A number of mechanisms for protecting their rights abroad have opened up for Ukrainians.
Ukrainians will be able to receive free legal assistance abroad — what has changed since August 1
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From August 1, 2026, Ukrainian citizens can take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Convention on International Access to Justice in 28 countries worldwide.

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As reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the Convention, concluded within the framework of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, opens up a number of mechanisms for Ukrainians to protect their rights abroad.

In particular, citizens can receive free legal assistance to participate in court proceedings abroad, apply through the competent authority of Ukraine to foreign institutions, obtain copies of court decisions and documents from state registers of other countries, initiate enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs, as well as use procedural guarantees when participating in court as witnesses or experts.

Applications can be submitted to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine electronically at [email protected] or by mail at: 13 Horodetskoho St., Kyiv, 01001.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Convention on International Access to Justice, concluded on October 25, 1980, within the framework of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), came into force for Ukraine on August 1, 2026. Ukraine joined the Convention in accordance with the Law dated March 12, 2026, No. 4820-IX "On Ukraine’s Accession to the Convention on International Access to Justice."

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