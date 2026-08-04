Ukrainians can receive free joint replacement surgery: how to get in line

Urgent surgeries are performed out of turn in case of acute medical indications.

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In Ukraine, doctors have already performed over 26 thousand free endoprosthetic surgeries for patients who were in the electronic queue. Of these, more than 13 thousand surgeries have been performed since the beginning of 2026.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, free endoprosthetics are available in 101 medical institutions across the country. It is to these hospitals that endoprostheses purchased with state funds are centrally distributed.

Joint replacement surgery can be obtained both urgently and on a planned basis. Urgent interventions are performed out of turn in the presence of acute medical indications. Planned surgeries are carried out exclusively according to the electronic queue, which is maintained separately in each medical institution.

To get on the electronic queue, the patient must contact a hospital that provides free endoprosthetics and submit an application, a specialist doctor’s consultation conclusion, as well as documents confirming the right to priority surgery, if such a right exists.

After entering the data into the electronic system, the patient is placed in the queue. When planning surgeries, the system automatically generates a hospitalization list taking into account the availability of the required type of endoprosthesis and the right to priority intervention, including for medical indications or social status.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Ukraine, the Guidelines for State Assessment of Medical Technologies for Medicinal Products have been updated. According to the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the key change is the introduction of an assessment of the level of added clinical benefit. This will help determine which new medical technologies provide better results for patients compared to existing treatment methods.