Child Travelling Abroad Without the Other Parent: When It Is Allowed and When a Notary Is Needed

Before traveling with a child, it is important to know in which cases notarized consent is mandatory and when it is not required.

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At the end of summer, thousands of Ukrainian families travel abroad for vacation, children’s health improvement, or return to their place of residence or study. Along with preparing for the trip, parents should check the document package in advance, as the rules for minors crossing the border have their own specifics. Although during martial law the procedure for crossing the state border for children has become significantly simpler, in some cases notarized consent from one parent is still mandatory. We explain when it can be avoided and when such a document must be issued.

When notarized consent is required for a child to travel abroad

A notarized statement of consent for a child’s travel is issued only in cases directly provided for by Ukrainian law.

The need to issue it depends on who accompanies the child and under what circumstances they cross the state border.

In particular, such consent may be required if a child under 16 years old travels:

accompanied by one of the parents — in cases defined by law;

accompanied by another adult person, including a relative, coach, group leader, or another authorized person.

In each specific case, the necessity of notarized consent is determined according to the current Rules for crossing the state border of Ukraine.

Documents required to issue consent

To certify the statement, a notary usually requires:

a passport or another identity document;

taxpayer identification number (if available);

child’s birth certificate.

The statement itself must include:

child’s surname, first name, and date of birth;

country of planned travel;

duration of stay abroad;

if necessary — details of the person accompanying the child.

When consent of the other parent is not required

Since the introduction of martial law, the rules for children traveling abroad have been significantly simplified.

Currently, in many cases, a child can cross the state border without notarized consent from the other parent if traveling:

accompanied by one of the parents;

accompanied by a grandmother, grandfather, adult brother or sister, stepmother, or stepfather;

accompanied by another person authorized by one of the parents according to legal requirements.

Also, consent of the other parent is not required in cases defined by law. In particular, if one of the parents:

has died;

has been deprived of parental rights;

has been declared missing or incapacitated;

there is a court decision allowing the child to travel without their consent;

is a foreigner or stateless person;

or in other cases provided by law.

How the rules changed during martial law

Before the full-scale war, notarized consent from the other parent was required much more often for a child to travel abroad.

After the introduction of martial law, the government simplified the procedure for crossing the state border for children to ensure the possibility of prompt and safe departure of Ukrainian families.

At the same time, certain situations still require notarized consent or other documents confirming the right to travel.

That is why before the trip it is worth checking not only Ukrainian rules but also the requirements of the country of destination.

Most common questions from parents

Is consent needed if the child travels only with mom or dad?

During martial law, in most cases — no. One parent can independently accompany the child when leaving Ukraine according to the current Rules for crossing the state border.

Can a child travel with grandmother or grandfather?

Yes. The law provides for the possibility of a child traveling accompanied by close relatives or other authorized persons, provided the established requirements are met.

Can consent be issued for several trips at once?

Yes. The law does not prohibit specifying a certain period in the statement during which the child can make multiple trips abroad. The content of such a statement depends on the purpose of the trips and legal requirements.

Does the destination country affect the list of documents?

Yes. Even if Ukrainian law allows travel without notarized consent from the other parent, the country the child is traveling to may have its own requirements for the entry of minors. Therefore, before traveling, it is advisable to familiarize yourself with the rules of the destination country.

Where can consent be issued?

A statement of consent for a child to travel abroad can be certified by any state or private notary.

What to check before the trip

Before traveling abroad with a child, parents are recommended to clarify in advance which documents are required in their situation. Although during martial law the rules for crossing the state border for children have become much simpler, in some cases the law still requires notarized consent or other supporting documents.

In addition, it should be taken into account that some countries may have their own requirements for the entry of minor foreigners. Therefore, before traveling, it is worth checking both Ukrainian legislation and the legislation of the destination country to avoid unforeseen difficulties when crossing the border.

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