Gas may be disconnected: what inspections apartment and private house owners must undergo

The cost of maintenance depends on the type of housing, condition of networks, region, and length of gas pipelines, and for apartment buildings it is calculated separately for each building.

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In Ukraine, owners of apartments and private houses with gas equipment are required to regularly carry out maintenance of gas networks and appliances. At the same time, consumers often confuse the inspection of internal building networks with the maintenance of equipment directly in the apartment or private house.

As explained by JSC "Odesagaz", maintenance of gas networks is usually performed by the local gas distribution system operator based on a standard contract. At the same time, co-owners of an apartment building through the HOA or management company can choose another specialized organization. Such a company must have the appropriate license and an officially concluded contract.

What is the difference between building and apartment maintenance

The fee for maintenance of gas networks consists of two parts: inspection of internal building gas supply systems and maintenance of gas equipment in the apartment or private house. This is the inspection of the building’s common gas networks. Management companies are responsible only for the common risers and main pipes up to the first shut-off valve in the apartment.

During maintenance, the following are performed:

inspection of pipelines in common areas;

inspection of the riser, branch to the shut-off device, and gas appliance in apartments;

checking the tightness of flange and coupling connections;

testing gas pipelines for tightness;

scheduled pressure testing;

maintenance of shut-off valves;

checking draft in ventilation ducts.

The cost of such work depends on the age and technical condition of the building, the length and complexity of gas networks, as well as the number of apartments. The tariff is calculated separately for each building. For example, for residents of a multi-storey building at 5/3 Akademika Sakharova Street, the cost of maintenance is 513.36 UAH per apartment, and for a two-story building at 22 Admiralsky Avenue — 1001.95 UAH.

Maintenance schedules are published on the websites of gas distribution companies. The frequency depends on the service life of gas pipelines:

networks operated up to 25 years are inspected once every five years;

networks older than 25 years — once every three years.

Unscheduled inspections are carried out in case of emergencies, suspicion of gas leaks, change of property owner, replacement, relocation, or connection of new gas equipment.

Maintenance of gas equipment in an apartment or private house

Such work is carried out separately and concerns equipment owned by the property owner. During maintenance, the following are checked:

gas meters;

pipes after the shut-off valve;

ball valves;

burners;

boilers;

ventilation and chimneys.

Cleaning of burners, flame adjustment, cleaning of channels, replacement of gaskets, and lubrication of valves are also performed. To carry out such maintenance, the owner must conclude a separate contract with the local gas distribution company or a licensed service organization.

It is recommended to inspect gas equipment annually, and more often for old systems. After the work is completed, a corresponding act is issued. The maximum tariffs for maintenance of gas networks and equipment are established by the NKREKP resolution No. 2111 of December 2025. For a typical two-room apartment in a multi-storey building, the cost of maintenance is approximately 300–600 UAH depending on the region and length of networks.

For private houses, the price is higher:

inspection of a gas stove — from 360 UAH;

maintenance of a boiler with power up to 30 kW — 500–600 UAH;

full range of works — 1000–2000 UAH.

The final cost is influenced by the length of gas networks, age of equipment, region, and operating conditions.

When gas supply may be stopped

Gas may be disconnected if the equipment has not undergone mandatory maintenance or dangerous faults are detected. In particular, grounds for stopping gas supply may be:

gas leak;

malfunction of safety systems;

malfunction of chimney and ventilation caps;

lack of draft;

unauthorized connection of gas appliances to the gas supply system.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Ukraine, owners of gas appliances are required to ensure regular maintenance of gas networks and equipment. The cost of such service can be up to 2,000 UAH depending on the type of housing and the number of installed appliances.