The SBI is investigating two versions of the explosions at the military training ground in Khmelnytskyi: what is known

Five servicemen remain missing.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted initial investigative actions at the site of the uncontrolled detonation of ammunition at the military training ground in Khmelnytskyi region. Currently, the investigation is examining two main versions of the incident — possible violation of rules during the transportation and unloading of ammunition or sabotage.

The uncontrolled detonation at the military facility on the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi occurred on July 31, 2026, around 11:55 AM and lasted almost until the end of the day.

According to the SBI, as of August 3, five servicemen remain missing. Preliminary information indicates that these servicemen may have been unloading ammunition at the military unit’s warehouse.

The investigation is considering two versions

One of the main versions is a possible violation of rules during the transportation or unloading of ammunition, which could have caused the initial explosion and subsequent detonation.

Law enforcement is also checking the version of sabotage actions aimed at destroying weapons.

There are deceased and injured servicemen

During search operations at the scene, body fragments were found. They were sent for forensic medical and molecular genetic examinations to identify the deceased.

As a result of the explosions, eight servicemen sustained injuries of varying severity. Currently, there is no threat to their lives. No information has been received about casualties among the civilian population.

The investigation continues

SBI employees, together with the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police, and the State Emergency Service, are working at the scene and eliminating the consequences of the explosions.

Investigators have already questioned the command and servicemen of the unit, as well as the victims. Documentation related to the storage, transportation, and unloading of ammunition has also been seized.

After the detonation ended, a preliminary inspection of the scene was conducted. Currently, the State Emergency Service continues demining the territory outside the military facility. A special commission will be created for further work directly at the training ground.

In addition, damage to residential buildings and other property near the military facility is being documented.

The preliminary qualification is a violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and items that pose increased danger to the environment, which caused bodily injuries to several persons (Part 2, Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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