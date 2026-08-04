Military personnel from former convicts gained the right to annual treatment leaves and transfers

The new law opens access to rights that this category of servicemen was previously deprived of.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law expanding social and legal guarantees for servicemen.

Law 4931-IX eliminates legal inequality and guarantees fighters who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine from penal institutions the same rights as other servicemen, including:

annual leaves,

expanded access to treatment after injuries and the possibility of transfer to rear units or Territorial Recruitment Centers due to health conditions.

The document also protects female servicemen of this category, guaranteeing them the right to maternity leave and childcare.

Previously, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote about bill No. 15225, which after adoption became law No. 4931-IX. The document provides for amendments to legislation regarding military service by persons conditionally and prematurely released from serving sentences to serve under contract.

According to the bill’s initiators, after the law was adopted in May 2024, more than 12,000 people from penal institutions joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, over more than 1.5 years of applying this mechanism, several legislative gaps were identified that, according to the authors of the initiative, limit the rights of such servicemen and create inequality compared to other categories of military personnel.

These include:

lack of certain types of leave for this category of servicemen (annual main leave, additional leave after release from captivity), inability to take treatment leave based on the conclusion of the military medical commission at the place of residence or service;

absence of a transfer (relocation) mechanism for this category of servicemen, including those deemed fit for service in support units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, and security units due to illness or injury (trauma, concussion, disability) related to military service or duties or homeland defense;

lack of specific grounds for dismissal from military service for this category (reaching the maximum age for military service, release from captivity, disability);

unregulated legal status of female servicemen from among conditionally and prematurely released persons serving under contract: inability to be dismissed due to pregnancy or childcare needs, lack of right to leave related to pregnancy and childbirth.

To address this issue, bill No. 15225 proposes to grant servicemen from the conditionally and prematurely released category the right to:

annual main leave;

additional leave after release from captivity;

expanded locations for treatment leave based on the military medical commission’s conclusion;

transfer to other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

expansion of grounds for termination (cancellation) of contracts and dismissal from military service.

Separately, the document guarantees female servicemen of this category the right to leave related to pregnancy and childbirth.

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