In Khmelnytskyi, a Man Will Go to Prison for Five Years for a Forged Driver's Licence

At the request of the police, the driver presented a driver's license, but during the check it was found that the document did not correspond to the official sample forms.

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The Khmelnytskyi City District Court found a local resident guilty of using a knowingly forged document and sentenced him to 5 years and 1 month of imprisonment.

The man was stopped by patrol police officers while driving a Renault Scenic in Khmelnytskyi for violating traffic rules.

At the request of the police, the driver presented a driver’s license, but during the check it was found that the document did not correspond to the official sample forms in circulation in Ukraine.

Thus, the man intentionally used a knowingly forged document. His actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The accused admitted his guilt. The circumstances of the case were confirmed by his testimony and evidence examined during the court hearing.

In addition, the court took into account that the man had an unexpunged conviction at the time of the new offense. In 2024, the Talnivskyi District Court of Cherkasy region sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, but released him from serving the sentence with probation for 2 years.

The Khmelnytskyi City District Court also did not find any circumstances that would mitigate or aggravate the punishment.

For using a forged license, the man was sentenced to 1 year of restriction of liberty. At the same time, according to Articles 71 and 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this sentence was partially joined with the unserved part of the sentence from the previous verdict.

As a result, the final sentence amounted to 5 years and 1 month of imprisonment. The term of serving the sentence will be counted from the day of the man’s actual detention to execute the verdict.

The court’s decision can be appealed. Case No. 686/11636/25.

Note that we also wrote about another interesting case where a man printed a driver’s license at home on a printer and received 5 years of imprisonment. Analyzing the verdict in case No. 344/8338/26, we see that the Ivano-Frankivsk resident went further than just quickly making forged documents. The man made the driver’s license at home using a printer and video tutorials from social networks. An interesting nuance of the case is that the accused was already under probation supervision, which led to a strict sentence.

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