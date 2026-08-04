Ukrposhta and NBU differ in interpretation of rules: what will happen to personal data on utility payment receipts

The NBU denied Ukrposhta's statements about the mandatory indication of the tax number and full card number on receipts.

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"Ukrposhta" announced that from August 1 it will print personal data of payers on paper receipts during the payment of utilities and other payments. The company explained this decision by the requirements established by the NBU Board Resolutions No. 163 dated 29.07.2022 and No. 103 dated 25.09.2018 (with the latest amendments) and the relevant instructions approved by them. All financial service providers (banks, postal operators) are obliged to print client data on paper receipts.

The next day, the NBU stated that it does not require the indication of the tax number and full payment card number on receipts when paying for housing and communal services.

The NBU reported that recently JSC "Ukrposhta" has been spreading information about alleged new regulator requirements, according to which personal data of the payer — full name, tax number (RNOKPP), and full bank card number — must be printed on paper receipts for utility and other payments.

The National Bank stated that such claims do not correspond to the content of current regulatory legal acts and are the result of a misinterpretation of the requirements.

NBU: there are no new requirements regarding personal data

The regulator noted that the basic rules for issuing payment documents have been in effect since 2022 after the Law of Ukraine "On Payment Services" and Instruction No. 163 came into force.

At the same time, amendments to Instruction No. 163, which came into force in March 2026, did not strengthen the requirements but rather simplified the procedure for issuing documents during the payment of housing and communal services.

In particular, during cashless payment of utilities, it is not necessary to indicate the payer’s surname, first name, patronymic, or tax number either in the payment instruction or in the document confirming the execution of the operation.

During cash payments, according to Instruction No. 103, effective since 2018, only the payer’s full name is indicated.

There are no separate requirements for Ukrposhta

The NBU emphasized that no special requirements have been established specifically for JSC "Ukrposhta."

The same rules apply to all payment service providers — banks and non-bank institutions. All market participants had a six-month transition period to adapt their processes to the updated regulation.

NBU does not require printing paper receipts

The regulator also refuted information about the mandatory issuance of paper receipts specifically.

According to current legislation, the document confirming the execution of a payment operation can be provided to the client either in paper or electronic form.

The purpose of such a document is to protect consumer rights and to confirm the payment in case of a dispute.

It is not necessary to print the full card number

When a client pays for housing and communal services by payment card, the payment service provider acts as an acquirer and is guided by the requirements of Regulation No. 164.

According to this Regulation, the payment card number may be indicated in a masked form (i.e., part of the digits hidden by symbols).

This approach corresponds to international practices for protecting payment data, the rules of international payment systems, and PCI DSS standards, which provide for masking the payment card number in documents issued to the user.

What personal data should be included in the receipt when paying for housing and communal services

First of all, it is necessary to distinguish between the payment instruction used to make the transfer of funds and the document confirming the execution of the payment operation (receipt). These are different documents with different purposes.

When paying for housing and communal services:

in the case of a cash payment, the receipt contains only the payer’s full name;

in the case of a cashless payment, the payer’s personal data are not mandatory details of the receipt.

Therefore, the statement about the mandatory indication of the full name and tax number on the receipt during cashless payment of housing and communal services does not comply with current regulation, noted the NBU.

NBU will check Ukrposhta’s practice

The National Bank stated that it will check the practice of issuing documents for payment operations by JSC "Ukrposhta" for compliance with legislation and requirements regarding the protection of payment service consumers' rights.

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