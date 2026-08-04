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13 Thousand Dollars for Desertion: The SBI Dismantled a Channel for Illegal Evacuation of Servicemen from Units

16:07, 4 August 2026
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A law enforcement officer was involved in the scheme, who recruited drivers, coordinated their actions, and instructed servicemen who voluntarily left their place of service.
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, uncovered a group that for money helped servicemen illegally leave their places of service and hide from law enforcement agencies.

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According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme was a resident of the Kyiv region. She involved a law enforcement officer in the illegal activity, who coordinated drivers, recruited them, and instructed servicemen planning to voluntarily leave military units. The drivers picked up the servicemen from their places of service and transported them to predetermined locations.

The first documented episode occurred in October 2025. According to the SBI, for 13 thousand dollars the suspects organized the escape of one serviceman, concealed the fact of unauthorized absence, and promised to subsequently arrange illegal booking and forged documents of a volunteer territorial community formation.

In June 2026, law enforcement documented two more attempts to illegally evacuate servicemen. For each, the scheme participants demanded 5 thousand dollars. In one case, they also requested an additional 2 thousand dollars allegedly for "resolving the issue" in case the serviceman was detained.

In July 2026, after receiving 7 thousand dollars, law enforcement detained the scheme participants.

The organizer, the law enforcement officer, and one of the drivers were notified of suspicion. They are charged with aiding desertion and obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the investigation established that one of the drivers himself was absent without leave, for which he was additionally notified of suspicion under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

The sanctions of the charged articles provide for up to 12 years imprisonment. The court chose detention with the right to bail as a preventive measure for all suspects.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Supreme Court overturned the sentence of a man who was sentenced to three years imprisonment for evading mobilization and closed the criminal proceedings. The court found that in 1999 the man was declared unfit for military service due to health reasons and "removed from military registration." The court concluded that this wording effectively means exclusion from military registration.

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