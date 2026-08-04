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Court Sentences Policewoman to Maximum Punishment for Hitting Mother and 6-Year-Old Daughter at Crosswalk

22:36, 4 August 2026
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A patrol police service vehicle responding to a call hit two pedestrians at a crosswalk.
Court Sentences Policewoman to Maximum Punishment for Hitting Mother and 6-Year-Old Daughter at Crosswalk
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As reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" in December 2025, in Pryluky, a Mitsubishi Outlander service vehicle of the patrol police response group, responding to a call with flashing lights on, hit two pedestrians at a crosswalk.

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On August 4, 2026, the policewoman was sentenced to the maximum 8 years imprisonment. The court also satisfied the civil claims of the victims and ordered compensation of 6 million UAH for moral damages.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the public prosecution in the case was supported by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov, who headed the group of prosecutors. Together with the head and prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he represented the prosecution’s position and insisted on imposing the harshest punishment on the policewoman.

On August 4, the Pryluky City District Court of Chernihiv region upheld the prosecution’s position and sentenced the accused to the maximum punishment provided by part 2 of article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely 8 years imprisonment. She was also deprived of the right to drive vehicles for 3 years.

The prosecutors proved that on December 10, 2025, at about 11:44, the policewoman was driving the Mitsubishi Outlander service vehicle and was heading to a call regarding another traffic accident.

On Vyacheslav Chornovil Street in Pryluky, she approached an unregulated pedestrian crossing where a woman and her six-year-old daughter were crossing the roadway. Despite the speed limit of 40 km/h, the service vehicle was moving at about 51–55 km/h.

The vehicle had flashing lights on, but the special sound signal was not used. The driver did not reduce speed before the crossing, did not give way to pedestrians, and did not take timely measures to stop the vehicle.

The expert examination confirmed that the policewoman had the technical ability to avoid the collision if the traffic rules had been followed. The court recognized the established violations as the direct cause of the accident.

As a result of the collision, the child sustained severe injuries and died. The mother suffered moderate bodily injuries.

The accused admitted guilt only partially. The court did not find circumstances that would mitigate or aggravate the punishment and took into account that at the time of the accident she was an employee of the National Police performing official duties.

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