Human skull found on the road — double murder solved in Poltava region

In February 2026, the village elder saw a human skull on the road and reported it to law enforcement.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the Poltava region, a 67-year-old resident of the Kremenchuk district will stand trial, accused of the intentional murder of an acquaintance and her son. According to the investigation, the crimes were committed three years apart.

According to the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the first crime occurred in October 2022. According to the investigation, during a gathering between the homeowner, a 55-year-old woman, and her 34-year-old son, a quarrel broke out. The man drove the son off the yard, after which he fatally beat the woman with a wooden rolling pin. He buried her body on the territory of his own property.

In October 2025, the deceased’s now 37-year-old son came to the accused. During the joint consumption of alcohol, a conflict arose between the men, during which the homeowner, according to the investigation, inflicted fatal blows on the victim with a poker and a hammer. After that, he hid the body in the woodshed.

The crime was solved in February 2026 after the village elder discovered a human skull on the road and reported the find to law enforcement. During the search, service dogs led the police to the accused’s yard.

Currently, the indictment has been sent to court. The man is in custody. He is charged with the intentional murder of two persons. If found guilty, the accused faces life imprisonment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Kherson Court of Appeal considered an appeal in a criminal case regarding a man whom the court of first instance found guilty of attempted intentional murder of two or more persons by a method dangerous to the lives of many people, as well as illegal handling of weapons and ammunition. The court announced the results of the review.