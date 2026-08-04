Men with three children may lose the automatic right to deferment — what is seen as unfair

The author of the petition believes that the right to deferment should depend not on the number of children, but on the real circumstances in the family.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to change one of the grounds for granting deferment from mobilization during martial law.

The initiative provides for the cancellation of the automatic right to deferment for men who have three or more children under 18 years old, as well as a review of the corresponding grounds for exemption from military service. The relevant appeal is addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Why they propose to change the rules

The author of petition No. 41/010443-26ep refers to Articles 21, 24, and 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, he notes that all citizens are equal in their rights, and the defense of Ukraine is a constitutional duty of every citizen. In his opinion, exceptions to this duty must be justified, proportional, and take into account real life circumstances.

The appeal emphasizes that currently men who have three or more children under 18 years old are not subject to conscription during mobilization. In addition, having three or more children is a separate ground for exemption from military service during martial law.

At the same time, men who have one or two minor children do not have this right and may be mobilized. Likewise, servicemen with one or two children cannot be exempted from service solely for this reason.

What arguments are presented in the appeal

The author believes that current legislation differentiates parents only by the number of children, not by the real needs of the family.

The document states that the number of children alone does not indicate that the man is the sole breadwinner, the only legal representative, or the only person providing care for the children.

The author also refers to the practice of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which has repeatedly emphasized that different legal treatment of certain categories of citizens is possible only when it has a lawful and objectively justified purpose, and the applied means are appropriate, necessary, and proportional.

According to the author, automatic granting of deferment and the right to exemption from service solely due to having three children does not consider the specific circumstances of the family and creates an advantage compared to parents of one or two children, as well as citizens who do not yet have children.

The appeal also notes that such a difference in legal regulation has signs of indirect discrimination based on family status, since the quantitative criterion, according to the author, places a greater burden of fulfilling the defense duty on men who have fewer children or have not yet started a family.

Furthermore, the author refers to the Law of Ukraine "On the Principles of Prevention and Counteraction to Discrimination in Ukraine," which provides for ensuring equal opportunities in the exercise of rights and freedoms and prohibits both direct and indirect discrimination.

What exactly is proposed to change

The appeal asks the Cabinet of Ministers to:

develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law to exclude paragraph 3 of part one of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," which provides deferment for men who have three or more children under 18 years old;

exclude from Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" the provision that having three or more children is an independent ground for exemption from military service during martial law;

preserve the right to deferment and exemption for persons who independently raise children, raise a child with a disability or a seriously ill child, are the sole legal representatives of children, or have other circumstances provided by law under which children may be left without proper care;

after legislative changes are made, bring the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated May 16, 2024, No. 560 and other regulatory legal acts into compliance.

Who is proposed to keep the right to deferment

The author of the appeal emphasizes that support for large families should be provided through social payments, childcare assistance, benefits, and other state guarantees, not through automatic exemption from fulfilling military duty.

In his opinion, the right to deferment or exemption from service should be retained for persons who independently raise children, are sole legal representatives, raise a child with a disability or a seriously ill child, as well as in other cases when mobilization or continuation of service may leave children without proper care.

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