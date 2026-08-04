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Ukrainians will be issued new veterinary passports for pets: what will happen to old documents

22:54, 4 August 2026
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The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has changed veterinary passports for animals.
Ukrainians will be issued new veterinary passports for pets: what will happen to old documents
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The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has started issuing new model veterinary passports for pets. The document update is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare" and the Procedure for Issuing Veterinary Documents, approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

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The new veterinary passport is an official document containing information about the animal and its owner. It includes details about:

  • species, breed, sex, age, name, and color of the animal;
  • owner’s data;
  • health status;
  • vaccinations performed;
  • results of diagnostic tests;
  • treatment and other veterinary preventive measures.

The State Service noted that updating the document form aims to ensure a unified approach to accounting for pets, improve the quality of veterinary support, and enhance control over preventive measures.

Main changes include:

  • the document is issued according to a single template approved under the new legislation;
  • each passport has a unique identification number consisting of the Ukraine code (UA), series, and serial number;
  • forms are printed exclusively by printing enterprises according to requirements set by the State Service, ensuring their authenticity and protection against forgery.

Additionally, the new passport will simplify confirming the veterinary status of the animal when traveling, participating in exhibitions, changing owners, or receiving veterinary services.

Pet owners are advised to contact state veterinary medicine institutions to obtain the new model veterinary passport.

Is it necessary to replace the old model passport?

Veterinary passports issued under previous legislation remain valid. Pet owners do not need to apply for their replacement.

How to obtain a veterinary passport

Currently, the new model veterinary passport can only be issued by state veterinary medicine institutions authorized to issue veterinary documents.

To obtain the document, the animal must undergo a clinical examination, be identified according to legal requirements, and have undergone necessary veterinary preventive treatments.

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