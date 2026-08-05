The Tax Authority Completed the Audit: Can a Taxpayer Amend the Reporting

Submission by a taxpayer to the controlling authority of an amended calculation for the relevant tax for the period audited by the controlling authority is one of the grounds for conducting a documentary unscheduled audit.

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According to clause 50.2 of article 50 of the Tax Code of Ukraine dated December 2, 2010, No. 2755-VI (hereinafter – TCU), a taxpayer during the conduct of documentary scheduled and unscheduled audits (taking into account the terms of extension, suspension, or postponement of the audit period) does not have the right to submit amended tax declarations (calculations) to previously submitted tax declarations for the relevant tax and fee for the reporting (tax) period being audited by the controlling authority. This was reminded by the Southern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers.

This rule does not apply to cases established by the third paragraph of clause 50.1 of article 50 of the TCU.

According to the third paragraph of clause 50.1 of article 50 of the TCU, if the indicators published together with the auditor’s report of the annual financial statements have changed compared to the indicators of the statement of financial position (balance sheet) and the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (statement of financial results), which are submitted together with the tax declaration according to the second paragraph of clause 46.2 of article 46 of the TCU, and such changes affected the indicators of the previously submitted annual corporate income tax declaration for the relevant tax (reporting) period, corporate income taxpayers who, according to the Law of Ukraine dated July 16, 1999, No. 996-XIV "On Accounting and Financial Reporting in Ukraine," are obliged to publish annual financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements together with the auditor’s report, submit an amended calculation to the annual tax declaration no later than June 10 of the year following the reporting year.

It should be noted that according to clause 50.3 of article 50 of the TCU, if a taxpayer submits an amended calculation to the tax declaration submitted for the period audited, except for the case of submitting an amended calculation according to the requirements of clause 50.1 note 1 of article 50 of the TCU, or does not submit an amended calculation within 20 working days after the date of preparation of the certificate on the electronic audit establishing a violation of tax legislation, the relevant controlling authority has the right to conduct an unscheduled audit of the taxpayer for the relevant period.

Submission by a taxpayer to the controlling authority of an amended calculation for the relevant tax for the period audited by the controlling authority is one of the grounds for conducting a documentary unscheduled audit (subparagraph 78.1.3 of paragraph 78.1 of article 78 of the TCU).

Clause 50.1 note 1 of article 50 of the TCU provides that if a taxpayer receives information from the controlling authority according to clause 86.14 of article 86 of the TCU about detected circumstances (facts) that may indicate transactions aimed at providing undue benefits to an official of a foreign state, and when determining the tax base, expenses resulting from such transactions were taken into account (for Diia City residents – taxpayers under special tax conditions – regarding such transactions), which led to a reduction of the tax base and/or understatement of the tax liability, such taxpayer has the right to submit an amended calculation to the controlling authority for the relevant tax (reporting) period in which these expenses led to a reduction of the tax base and/or understatement of the tax liability.

When submitting an amended calculation according to the first paragraph of clause 50.1 note 1 of article 50 of the TCU, the taxpayer is obliged to calculate and pay the amount of underpayment and a penalty of 9% of that amount before submitting such amended calculation. The amended calculation must be submitted within 90 calendar days from the date of receipt of the notification from the controlling authority according to clause 86.14 of article 86 of the TCU.

Submission of an amended calculation on the grounds and in the manner defined by the first paragraph of clause 50.1 note 1 of article 50 of the TCU after the expiration of the term established by the second paragraph of clause 50.1 note 1 of article 50 of the TCU and before the entry into force of a guilty verdict by the court for committing a criminal offense provided for in articles 369, 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine dated April 5, 2001, No. 2341-III, regarding the taxpayer or any other persons acting on behalf of and/or in the interests of such taxpayer, but no later than 1095 days after the end of the reporting (tax) period in which the reduction of the tax base and/or understatement of the tax liability occurred, entails the obligation of the taxpayer to pay the amount of underpayment and a penalty of 18% of that amount before submitting such amended calculation.

If transactions involving the provision of undue benefits to an official of a foreign state affected the corporate income tax base in several tax (reporting) periods, such calculation is submitted for each such period taking into account the indicators of amended calculations submitted for previous tax (reporting) periods.

At the same time, according to clause 120.4 of article 120 of the TCU, failure by a taxpayer to submit an amended report on controlled transactions after the expiration of 30 calendar days following the last day of the deadline for paying the penalty (penalties) imposed for failure to include in the submitted report on controlled transactions information about all controlled transactions carried out during the reporting period and/or failure to include in the submitted report by country of the international group of companies information according to the requirements of article 39 of the TCU entails liability in the form of additional penalties for each calendar day of failure to submit the amended report on controlled transactions.

In addition, payment of penalties according to clause 120.5 of article 120 of the TCU for providing inaccurate information in the notification of participation in an international group of companies and/or in the report by country of the international group of companies does not exempt the taxpayer from the obligation to submit an amended report by country of the international group of companies (including based on the notification of the controlling authority about detected errors in the report by country of the international group of companies) and also entails liability for late submission of this reporting in the form of a penalty defined by paragraph 7 of clause 120.6 of article 120 of the TCU.

Thus, a business entity does not have the right during a documentary scheduled or unscheduled audit to submit amended reporting for the period being audited, except for the case defined by clause 50.3 of article 50 of the TCU.

Also, if a taxpayer receives from the controlling authority information about detected circumstances (facts) that may indicate transactions aimed at providing undue benefits to an official of a foreign state, and when determining the tax base, expenses resulting from such transactions were taken into account (for Diia City residents – taxpayers under special tax conditions – regarding such transactions), which led to a reduction of the tax base and/or understatement of the tax liability, then such taxpayer has the right to submit an amended calculation to the controlling authority for the relevant tax (reporting) period in which these expenses led to a reduction of the tax base and/or understatement of the tax liability, including if such tax (reporting) period was audited by the controlling authority.

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