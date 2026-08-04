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New Law for IDPs: What Will Change for Displaced Persons

17:37, 4 August 2026
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The new law provides comprehensive state support for internally displaced persons at all stages — from adaptation and integration to returning home and reintegration.
New Law for IDPs: What Will Change for Displaced Persons
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The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Law No. 4924-IX "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons," which will become the new basic document in the field of protecting the rights of displaced persons. The document takes into account modern challenges related to the full-scale war and updates state guarantees for IDPs.

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The law will come into force three months after its official publication. At the same time, the current Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons" No. 1706-VII will lose its validity. The new law provides comprehensive state support for internally displaced persons at all stages — from adaptation and integration to returning home and reintegration.

One of the key innovations is the establishment of the right of IDPs to pension provision on general grounds. The law prohibits setting additional or different requirements for displaced persons compared to other citizens regarding the appointment, payment, recalculation, or transfer of pensions.

The document also introduces an electronic cabinet for IDPs. Through it, displaced persons will be able to receive services, and the state will be able to assess their needs, level of integration, and the effectiveness of the support provided.

The law expands guarantees regarding housing provision. It provides both general mechanisms of state support and special programs for IDPs. For certain categories of displaced persons, residence in temporary accommodation will not be limited by time during martial law or a state of emergency, as well as for six months after their termination.

In addition, the legislative level defines the status of temporary residence places, which can be arranged in modular towns, dormitories, hotels, and other suitable premises for living.

Separately, the law enshrines the powers of the central executive body responsible for forming and implementing state policy regarding the protection of the rights of internally displaced persons. This is intended to ensure continuity of state support regardless of personnel or structural changes in the government.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 4924-IX, which comprehensively updates legislation on the protection of internally displaced persons and harmonizes it with international standards.

The document introduces a digital extract from the database instead of an IDP certificate, simplifies the appointment of pensions and social benefits, recognizes displaced persons as full members of communities, and guarantees support at all stages — from evacuation to recovery and reintegration.

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