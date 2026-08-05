The Cabinet of Ministers increased the maximum number of employees of the language ombudsman's secretariat

The maximum number of employees of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language has been increased from 40 to 65 staff units.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the maximum number of employees of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language from 40 to 65 staff units. This decision was made in implementation of the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine "On strengthening the role of the Ukrainian language in the establishment of the Ukrainian state."

"The increase in staff will allow representatives of the Commissioner to be present in most regions of Ukraine starting from 2027," emphasized Commissioner Olena Ivanovska.

It is noted that the increase in personnel capacity will contribute to a more prompt response to citizens' appeals, strengthen state control over compliance with language legislation directly in the regions, enhance effective interaction with authorities and local self-government, and also ensure more accessible and effective protection of every citizen’s right to receive information and services in the state language.

"A representative of the Commissioner in each region is not only an opportunity to respond to violations of language legislation but also to conduct preventive work, provide explanations, carry out monitoring, interact with local communities, and ensure the constant presence of state language policy in the regions," added the Commissioner.

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