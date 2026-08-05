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An error was found in the notarial document: the Ministry of Justice explained what to do

10:35, 5 August 2026
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If after the document is drawn up there is a need to make corrections or additions to the text of the transaction, they must be obligatorily certified by a notary.
An error was found in the notarial document: the Ministry of Justice explained what to do
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One of the main requirements for the validity of a transaction is that it be performed in the form established by law. At the same time, the content of a transaction made in written form must be stated clearly, without ambiguities, grammatical errors, erasures, or other unauthorized changes. This was reminded by the Sumy Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice.

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“Even carefully prepared documents are not always insured against technical inaccuracies. We are talking about typos, printing or grammatical errors that do not affect the essence of the transaction or other notarial acts. In such cases, the legislation provides for the possibility of their correction,” the department stated.

If after the document is drawn up there is a need to make corrections or additions to the text of the transaction, they must be obligatorily certified by a notary. The rules of notarial record keeping grant the notary the right to correct a technical error in the document he/she prepared during the notarial act, provided that such correction does not change the content of the document and does not affect the scope of rights or obligations of the persons concerned by this document.

Corrections are made simultaneously to each copy of the notarial document. At the same time, they must fully correspond to the information contained in the documents submitted for the notarial act or the data obtained by the notary from state or unified registers. For each correction of a technical error, the notary makes a separate note after the certification inscription. It indicates the date of the amendment, after which it is certified by the notary’s personal signature and seal.

It is important that the changes made should not conceal the original text. Crossings-out are made in such a way that both the erroneous entry and its correct version can be read without hindrance. This ensures the transparency of the document’s execution and allows confirming the legality of all corrections made.

At the same time, the certification inscription must also be written clearly, distinctly, grammatically correctly, without erasures. Additions or corrections made in the text of the certification inscription are noted by the notary who performed the notarial act, after the certification inscription, and are sealed with his/her signature and seal with the date indicated.

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