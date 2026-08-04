In Kyiv, they are checking how communal enterprises use budget funds and community assets

In Kyiv, the efficiency of communal enterprises' work for the first half of 2026 is being checked.

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In Kyiv, commissions have started working to analyze the financial and economic activities of communal enterprises, institutions, and organizations that belong to the communal property of the capital’s territorial community.

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the commissions will evaluate the results of enterprises' work in all sectors of the city economy for the first half of 2026.

During the meetings, reports of communal enterprises on the implementation of financial and strategic development plans, as well as the achievement of established key performance indicators, will be reviewed.

In particular, the commissions will analyze:

the efficiency of budget funds usage during procurement;

management of communal property and assets;

attraction of additional income sources;

planning and mastering of capital investments.

Based on the meetings' results, the commissions are to prepare conclusions and recommendations to improve the efficiency of enterprises' work. These will be forwarded to the Department of Communal Property and the Department of Economy and Investments of the KCSA.

The commissions will work until August 19, 2026.

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