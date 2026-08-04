How Servicemen Should Properly Appeal Orders and Inaction of Command — Common Mistakes and Advice

What procedural mistakes servicemen most often make and what needs to be considered before going to court.

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The National Association of Advocates of Ukraine reminded about the key procedural rules that servicemen need to consider when appealing orders, command inaction, and other decisions. Even if there are grounds for going to court, missing the deadline, incorrectly identifying the defendant, lack of evidence, or waiting for a response to a report can significantly complicate the protection of violated rights. At the same time, filing a lawsuit itself does not exempt the serviceman from complying with the order until the dispute is finally resolved by the court.

Among the most common reasons servicemen go to court are the non-consideration of reports, delays in sending for treatment or repeated military-medical commissions, denial of leave, disputes regarding transfers, monetary allowance, as well as the processing of documents related to wounds or illnesses.

Is it necessary to submit a report before going to court?

The NAAU points out that prior submission of a report or complaint to a senior commander is not a mandatory condition for judicial appeal. A serviceman can immediately apply to the district administrative court.

At the same time, it is necessary to observe the one-month deadline for going to court, which is counted from the day the person learned or should have learned about the violation of their right.

Waiting for a response to the report does not stop the running of this deadline. However, prior pre-trial appeal may be taken into account by the court when deciding on the restoration of a missed deadline.

If the deadline for appeal is missed, the lawsuit must be accompanied by a motion to restore the deadline with an indication of valid reasons. In the absence of such a motion or if the court recognizes the reasons as invalid, the lawsuit may be dismissed even after proceedings have been initiated.

At the same time, the mere fact of the introduction of martial law without explaining how it specifically prevented the serviceman from timely appealing to the court is not an automatic basis for restoring the deadline.

Does filing a lawsuit suspend the execution of an order?

The NAAU emphasizes that filing a lawsuit itself does not lead to the suspension of the commander’s order.

In such disputes, securing the claim by suspending the order or commander’s directive is not allowed, especially under martial law or combat conditions.

Therefore, even if a serviceman challenges an order to return to the military unit, he is obliged to comply with it and begin performing his duties until the court’s decision.

Which method of protection to choose?

The method of judicial protection depends on the nature of the violation.

In particular:

an individual order can be requested to be recognized as unlawful and canceled;

in case of non-consideration of a report — to demand recognition of inaction as unlawful and obligation to consider the appeal;

if procedural violations occurred during the official investigation, the court examines the legality of the command’s actions.

If the issue falls within the discretionary powers of the commander, the court does not replace his decision with its own but may oblige to consider the serviceman’s appeal taking into account the legal assessment set out in the court decision.

How to correctly identify the defendant

One of the most common mistakes is incorrectly identifying the defendant.

If the dispute concerns an individual order, refusal, or non-consideration of a report, the claims should be made against the commander as an official.

In contrast, in disputes regarding monetary allowance, assistance, compensations, personnel issues, or social guarantees, the defendant should be the military unit as a public law legal entity.

What does the Supreme Court practice say?

The NAAU also drew attention to the Supreme Court practice, according to which violations of the procedure for transferring documents and information between military units cannot be attributed to the serviceman.

In particular, in a case regarding the payment of additional remuneration, the court concluded that personnel support and internal document flow are the responsibility of the military unit. Therefore, untimely transfer of documents cannot be grounds for depriving the serviceman of due payment.

What evidence needs to be collected

To prove the inaction of the command, it is important to collect and preserve evidence in advance.

Primarily this includes:

reports;

official correspondence;

other written appeals;

if necessary — witness testimonies.

The NAAU emphasizes that it is advisable to form the evidentiary base before filing a lawsuit, as procedural deadlines leave little time for case preparation.

It is separately noted that information about a report submitted through the "Army+" app can be used in court as electronic evidence.

At the same time, due to cases when the status of the appeal in the app is not updated for a long time and the serviceman does not understand whether the document has been considered, it is recommended to submit the report also in written form in parallel.

When can the court restore the deadline for appeal?

Judicial practice shows that lack of access to necessary documents can be grounds for restoring the deadline for going to court.

In one dispute, as a result of an official investigation, a serviceman was held liable and decided to recover about 1 million UAH for military property from him.

At the same time, the military unit did not provide the defense side with the official investigation act within the one-month deadline. The court concluded that without familiarizing with this document, the party could not determine the content of the claims, restored the deadline for appeal, and later canceled the order on conducting the official investigation and the order on holding the serviceman liable.

While the court proceedings were ongoing, funds continued to be withheld from the serviceman’s monetary allowance. The court satisfied the motion to secure the claim and prohibited further deductions until the dispute was finally resolved. After the case was concluded, the military unit returned the withheld funds.

Why is there a proposal to extend the deadline for appealing orders?

The NAAU also drew attention to the need to extend the deadline for appealing commanders' orders to at least three months.

This proposal is explained by the fact that a serviceman may be in a combat zone, while obtaining documents from the military unit and preparing the evidentiary base takes a significant part of the current one-month deadline. At the same time, courts do not always recognize lack of access to documents or prior complaint as sufficient grounds for restoring the deadline.

In addition, the NAAU emphasizes the need to improve communication between servicemen and command. In particular, it concerns creating clear mechanisms for obtaining documents and other evidence, as their absence can significantly complicate or even make effective judicial protection of violated rights impossible.

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