Former Head of the State Emergency Service from Vinnytsia Region Involved Subordinates and Equipment in Repairing Own Properties

Law enforcement officers established that the former official used his official position for personal interests.

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The State Bureau of Investigation sent an indictment to court regarding the former head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region.

As established by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention during monitoring of the official’s lifestyle, between 2020 and 2025 he acquired assets worth over 14.5 million UAH, but registered them under close relatives and family members. At the same time, according to the investigation, he actually used and disposed of this property himself.

Moreover, during the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that the former official used his official position for personal gain.

In particular, according to the investigation, he involved subordinate employees in performing construction and repair works on private properties in Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions. Special equipment of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service was also used for these works.

To ensure possible confiscation, the court imposed an arrest on the accused’s property with a total value of over 22 million UAH.

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