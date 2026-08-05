Owner Abroad, but the Vehicle Remains in Ukraine: Is It Possible to Sell the Car

Both parties or their representatives must be present to conclude the purchase and sale agreement.

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The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained whether a person who is abroad can sell their vehicle located in Ukraine.

The agency emphasized that if there is a need to sell a vehicle, it can be done remotely.

There are two ways to re-register a vehicle to a new owner:

Through the Diia app. If this service suits you, the purchase and sale agreement is executed online, and after checking the vehicle in the state registers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center issues a new registration certificate. If necessary, the buyer can order a new license plate with the DI letter combination. By power of attorney. The owner can issue a power of attorney at the Ukrainian consulate or a foreign notary. The authorized representative applies to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, concludes the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the owner, and re-registers the car to the buyer.

At the same time, the representative acting under the power of attorney cannot register the vehicle in their own name. Both parties or their representatives must be present to conclude the purchase and sale agreement.

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